Insights on the BMX Bikes Global Market to 2030 - Improvement in Bicycling Infrastructure Presents Opportunities

BMX biking is considered a modern day sporting due to the active involvement of a smaller & lighter weight bicycle required for the commencement of the sport.

BMX bikes, which are used in sports are smaller in size as compared to the traditional bicycles and at the same time are more efficient as compared to any other bicycle. Numerous products have been offered by different companies, which are inclined toward the production of BMXs, which supplemented the growth of the global market.



The BMX bikes market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to increasing trend of sporting activities to be carried out across the globe.



The global BMX bike market report has been segmented on the basis of top tube length, application, distribution channel, and region. Moreover, based on the top tube length, the market has been divided into bikes having frame length less than 18 inch, 18-20 inch, 20-22 inch, and 22 inch & above.

Based on application, the market has been fragmented into sports, fitness, and others. Based on distribution channel, the market has been bifurcated into online and offline. By region, the market report has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players analyzed in the BMX Bikes market include Cult Crew, Elite BMX, Fit Bike Co., Haro Bikes, Kink, MafiaBikes, Pacific Cycles, Stolen BMX, GT Bicycles, and Redline Bicycles.



Key Benefits

This study presents analytical depiction of the global BMX bikes market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2030 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.3.1. Moderate-to-high bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Low-to-moderate threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Low-to-high threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Moderate-to-high intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. Moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.4. Market share analysis, 2020 (%)

3.5. Key player positioning, 2020

3.6. Competitive Landscape

3.6.1. Competitive dashboard

3.6.2. Value chain analysis

3.7. Market dynamics

3.7.1. Drivers

3.7.1.1. Implementation of government regulations to encourage the use of bikes

3.7.1.2. Growth in interest in cycling as a fitness & recreational activity

3.7.1.3. Consumer inclination toward use of e-bikes as an eco-friendly & efficient solution for commute

3.7.2. Restraints

3.7.2.1. High cost of bikes

3.7.3. Opportunities

3.7.3.1. Improvement in bicycling infrastructure

3.7.3.2. Rising trend for connected bicycles

3.8. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

3.8.1. Evolution of outbreaks

3.8.1.1. SARS

3.8.1.2. COVID-19

3.8.2. Micro-economic impact analysis

3.8.2.1. Consumer trend

3.8.2.2. Technology trend

3.8.2.3. Regulatory trend

3.8.3. Macro-economic impact analysis

3.8.3.1. GDP

3.8.3.2. Import/export analysis

3.8.3.3. Employment index

3.8.4. Impact on the BMX bikes industry analysis



CHAPTER 4: BMX BIKES MARKET, BY TOP TUBE LENGTH

4.1. Overview

4.2. Less than 18 Inch

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3.18-20 Inch

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4.20-22 inch

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5.22 Inch & above

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: BMX BIKES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.2. Sports

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

5.2.4. Market analysis by country

5.3. Fitness

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

5.3.4. Market analysis by country

5.4. Others

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

5.4.4. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: BMX BIKES MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

6.1. Overview

6.2. Online

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. Offline

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: BMX BIKES MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. CULT CREW

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Product portfolio

8.2. Elitebmx

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company snapshot

8.2.3. Product portfolio

8.3. Fitbikeco.

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Product portfolio

8.4. GT Bicycles

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Company snapshot

8.4.3. Product portfolio

8.4.4. Key strategic moves and developments

8.5. Haro Bikes

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Company snapshot

8.5.3. Product portfolio

8.5.4. Key strategic moves and developments

8.6. Kink BMX

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Company snapshot

8.6.3. Product portfolio

8.7. Mafiabike

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Company snapshot

8.7.3. Product portfolio

8.8. PACIFIC CYCLES

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Company snapshot

8.8.3. Product portfolio

8.9. Redline Bicycles

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Company snapshot

8.9.3. Product portfolio

8.10. Stolen Brand

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Company snapshot

8.10.3. Product portfolio

