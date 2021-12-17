Growth Opportunities in the Latin American Pumps Market 2021: Innovative Business Models Enable Advanced Services and Continuous Revenue Streams for Stakeholders

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin American Pumps Market Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Latin America is a region rich in natural resources. As such, the extractive industry plays a crucial role in the countries' economies. Although the oil and gas industry drives pump sales as the largest end-user, other industries such as power generation, water and wastewater, construction, chemical processes, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and metals and mining push sales as well.

After a brutal decline in the regions economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in each country's legal frameworks and regulations are crucial to enable pump sales to rebound.

This report's objective is to analyze trends within the pumps market. It includes growth drivers, restraints, and innovative opportunities that industry stakeholders need to know and take advantage of. The publisher conducted detailed research to contextualize the study, examining pump end-users and sub-products as well as significant circumstances within key Latin American countries. The study also analyzes the competitive environment and offers a quantitative forecast of each segment's market size.

The report includes:

Product segmentation within the two main categories, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps.

Countries: Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, and Chile.

Nine end-user segments: Oil and gas, chemical processing, food and beverage, water and wastewater, pharmaceuticals, power generation, construction, metals and mining, and others (including agriculture, electronics, marine, pulp and paper, iron and steel, textiles, and automotive industries).

Topics addressed are as follows:

The current size of the industrial pumps market in Latin America and forecast for the 2021-2027 period (overall and by product segment, end-user, and country).

Pandemic impact on pump sales and recovery of each end user's revenue in the next six years.

The competitive environment and market share of leading companies.



Key Topics Covered:





1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Key Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Application

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Country

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Centrifugal Pumps

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Application

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Country

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Positive Displacement Pumps

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Application

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Country

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Energy Efficiency-as-a-Solution to Enable Savings and Comply with Regulatory Requirements

Growth Opportunity 2: Expansion Within the Growing Pharmaceutical Industry

Growth Opportunity 3: Integrated Services Delivered by a Distribution Network that Works in Synergy



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f0xfzs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.