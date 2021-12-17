Financial calendar 2022

| Source: Nordecon Nordecon

Tallinn, ESTONIA

Nordecon AS' financial calendar for 2022:  
EventDue dateDue week
IV quarter and 12 months 2021 interim report10 February 20226 (2022)
Audited annual report 202128 April 202217 (2022)
I quarter and 3 months 2022 interim report05 May 202218 (2022)
2021 annual general meeting of shareholders-21 (2022)
II quarter and half year 2022 interim report04 August 202231 (2022)
III quarter and 9 months 2022 interim report03 November 202244 (2022)
IV quarter and 12 months 2022 interim report09 February 20236 (2023)


Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Finland, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2020 was 296 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs 690 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Andri Hõbemägi
Nordecon AS
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +372 6272 022
E-mail: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com 
www.nordecon.com