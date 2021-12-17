Financial calendar 2022

English Estonian

Nordecon AS' financial calendar for 2022: Event Due date Due week IV quarter and 12 months 2021 interim report 10 February 2022 6 (2022) Audited annual report 2021 28 April 2022 17 (2022) I quarter and 3 months 2022 interim report 05 May 2022 18 (2022) 2021 annual general meeting of shareholders - 21 (2022) II quarter and half year 2022 interim report 04 August 2022 31 (2022) III quarter and 9 months 2022 interim report 03 November 2022 44 (2022) IV quarter and 12 months 2022 interim report 09 February 2023 6 (2023)





Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Finland, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2020 was 296 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs 690 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.