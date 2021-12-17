Global Retail 2.0 Markets Report 2021: Key Retail Transformations Enabling Growth and Innovation to 2030

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Retail 2.0" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study explores Retail 2.0 for the period 2020 to 2030, offering insights into market measurements, drivers and restraints, major transformation shifts, business model evolution, and critical growth opportunities.
Retail is undergoing a major transformation as trends converge to create new opportunities for the industry. Specifically, the rise of gen Y and gen Z, the digitization of retail, and the upcoming post-COVID-19 economy will compel retailers to rethink their strategies and embrace a more omnichannel and frictionless retail model.
Consumers' rapid adoption of technology has completely changed shopping behavior, from high street brick-and-mortar shoppers to mobile-first social media shoppers. This fundamental shift in consumer behavior has compelled retailers to evolve more aggressively from physical to digital channels, thereby accelerating the advent of new business models.
The publisher expects retail to continue down this evolutionary path, incorporating emerging bricks-and-clicks business models such as pop-up stores, virtual stores, interactive kiosks, and online hypermarkets. Retail will become completely self-service-based, frictionless, and omnipresent as companies introduce more digital touch points to consumers.
Technology will support customers during the entire shopping process: making a purchase decision (advanced customer analytics), finding the right store (location intelligence), experiencing the products (digital reality), and paying for chosen items (e.g., mPayments, NFC, digital wallets).
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperative
- Why Is Growth Becoming Increasingly Difficult to Achieve?
- The Strategic Imperative
- Our Mega Trend Universe - Overview
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Executive Dashboard
- Key Findings
- Critical Growth Opportunities
3. Market Measurements
- Online Retail Market by Key Countries - B2C
- Online Retail Market by Key Countries - B2B
- B2C ecommerce Products
- Online Retail Market by Products - B2B
- Key Shifts in Retail
- Retail 2.0 - Key Trend Levers
- Retail 2.0 - Key Transformational Shifts
- Bricks and Clicks - New Store Formats Emerge
- Bricks and Clicks - Future Store Experience
- Bricks and Clicks - Pop-ups Redefine Small Box
- Cross-border Retail - Next Wave of Opportunity in eCommerce
- Cross-border Retail - Distributors Evolve to Digital Marketplaces
- Changing Customer Expectations - Generational Influence
- Changing Customer Expectations - Gender Influence
- New Technology - AR/VR
- New Technology - Voice Commerce
- Retail Supply Chain Innovation - New Retail Fulfillment Models
4. Business Model Evolution
- The Rise of Customer-centric Competitors in Retail
- Emerging Customer Journey
- Personalization - One Size No Longer Fits All
- Online Wholesaling - From b2b to b2b2c
- D2C - Compressing Value Chains
- Social Commerce - New Digital Portal
5. Growth Opportunities Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Simplification of eCommerce Services
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Ambient Commerce
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Cybersecurity for Retail
6. Conclusion
- Critical Success Factors for Growth
- The Last Word
7. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wcg1f