Global Bio-Based Materials Market Size Is Expected To Reach About USD 87 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 26.5%: Facts & Factors

London, United Kingdom, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Bio-Based Materials Market By Type (Bio-Polycarbonate, Bio-Based Polyethylene (PE), Bio-Based Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and Others), By Application (Rigid Packaging, Electrics and Electronics, Automotive and Transport, Flexible Packaging, Consumer Goods, and Others), And By Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Bio-Based Materials Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 14 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 87 Billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 26.5% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.”

What are Bio-Based Materials? How big is the Bio-Based Materials Market?

Report Overview & Coverage:

Bio-based materials are obtained from renewable sources like feedstock consisting of organic polymers, corn, starch, and sugarcane that degrade in the environment within a span of a year. The steady cost of agricultural feedstock as compared to petrochemical products is likely to enhance the use as well as the popularity of bio-based materials across the globe.

Industry Major Market Players

PespiCo Inc.

BASF SE

Evonik Company

DSM

Anellotech Inc.

Arkema

Gevo

LANXESS

Clariant

Global Bio-Based Materials Market: Growth Factors

Packaging sector to drive the growth of bio-based materials market

Bio-based materials find lucrative applications in the packaging of bottles and carry bags. Apart from this, the products are eco-friendly as they can be recycled and do not contribute to GHG emissions in the atmosphere. All these aforementioned aspects are likely to steer the growth of the bio-based materials market in the forecast timespan.

Moreover, the bio-based materials help in minimizing oil dependence, and its biodegradable feature helps in reducing the toxic filtrates as well as waste disposal in the atmosphere. Apart from this, new biopolymers like Polylactic acid and Polyhydroxyalkanoate help in the massive usage of bio-based materials like biodegradable plastics. This, in turn, will further spur the market landscape.

Global Bio-Based Materials Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 14 Billion Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 87 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 26.5% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2026 Key Market Players PespiCo, Inc., BASF SE, Evonik Company, DSM, Anellotech, Inc., Arkema, Gevo, LANXESS, and Clariant, and Others Key Segment By Type, By Applications, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Bio-Based Materials Market: Segmentation

The global bio-based materials market is segmented based on type, application, and regions.

Bio-based Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) to dominate the type segment

The bio-based Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) segment, which contributed nearly 60% of the overall market share in 2017, is likely to generate huge revenue during the forecast timeline. The growth of the segment can be credited to the increased focus by plastic manufacturers on sustainable packaging.

Rigid packaging segment to dominate the application landscape in terms of value

The rigid packaging segment is likely to make major contributions to the overall market revenue during the forecast timeline. The growth of the segment can be credited to the large-scale use of bio-based materials in the rigid packaging sector.

Automotive & Transport segment to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The automotive & transport segment accounted for nearly USD 1,100 million in 2018 and is expected to record a good growth rate during the forecast timeframe. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the massive use of bioplastics as eco-friendly packaging products in the automotive sector due to the degradable nature of bioplastics.

Regional Dominance:

Europe to dominate the overall market growth in terms of earnings

The European bio-based materials market is projected to produce huge revenue during the forecast timeline with Germany contributing majorly towards the regional market growth. The growth of the market in Europe can be attributed to the increased focus of the industry players on sustainable packaging along with the strict implementation of laws by the European Commission pertaining to GHG emissions. High awareness about minimizing GHG emissions during the manufacturing activities as per Horizon 2020 strategy on the regional level will boost the growth of the market in the region.

Browse the full “Bio-Based Materials Market By Type (Bio-Polycarbonate, Bio-Based Polyethylene (PE), Bio-Based Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and Others), By Application (Rigid Packaging, Electrics and Electronics, Automotive and Transport, Flexible Packaging, Consumer Goods, and Others), And By Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/bio-based-materials-market-report

The global bio-based materials market is segmented into:

Global Bio-Based Materials Market: By Type Segment Analysis

Bio-Polycarbonate

Bio-Based Polyethylene (PE)

Bio-Based Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Others

Global Bio-Based Materials Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Rigid Packaging

Electrics and Electronics

Automotive and Transport

Flexible Packaging

Consumer Goods

Others

