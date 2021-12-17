Global TRAIL Receptor 2 Agonists Pipeline Landscape Report 2021

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "TRAIL Receptor 2 Agonists - Pipeline Insight, 2021" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in TRAIL receptor 2 agonists pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



Report Highlights

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence TRAIL receptor 2 agonists R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches for TRAIL receptor 2 agonists.



Emerging Drugs Chapters

This segment of the TRAIL receptor 2 agonists report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Emerging Drugs

INBRX-109: Inhibrx

INBRX-109 is a tetravalent DR5 agonistic antibody, is designed to exploit tumor-biased direct cell death induction by DR5 activation in numerous cancer types. With a valency of four, it has the ability to potently agonize DR5 through efficient receptor clustering, causing cell death, but by way of our sdAb platform, also eliminates recognition by pre-existing anti-drug antibodies (ADAs) to lessen the potential for hyper-clustering. In January 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation to INBRX-109 for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic conventional chondrosarcoma.



BI 905711: Travere Therapeutics

BI 905711 is a tetravalent bispecific antibody that cross-links the pro-apoptotic tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-related apoptosis-inducing ligand receptor 2 (TRAILR2) with the tumor cell anchor cadherin 17 (CDH17). CDH17-dependent clustering of TRAILR2 allows BI 905711 to induce selective apoptosis in CDH17-expressing tumor cells. BI 905711 is currently being investigated in patients with advanced gastrointestinal (GI) cancers.



Therapeutic Assessment

This segment of the report provides insights about the different TRAIL receptor 2 agonists drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players

There are approx. 5+ key companies which are developing the TRAIL receptor 2 agonists. The companies which have their TRAIL receptor 2 agonists drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase II include, Inhibrx.

Pipeline Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase III, II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses TRAIL receptor 2 agonists therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging TRAIL receptor 2 agonists drugs.

Key Questions Answered

Key Players

Inhibrx

Boehringer Ingelheim

IGM Biosciences

Amgen

Genmab

Theraly Fibrosis

IGM Biosciences

Key Products

INBRX-109

BI 905711

IGM 8444

Conatumumab

Benufutamab

TLY 012

Anti-DR5 IgM antibody

