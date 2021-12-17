Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors, Global Pipeline Insight 2021 - Players, Drug Profiles, Therapeutics Assessment, Inactive Pipeline Products, and More

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors - Pipeline Insight, 2021" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 3+ companies and 3+ pipeline drugs in Tenosynovial giant cell tumors pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Tenosynovial giant cell tumors R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Tenosynovial giant cell tumors.



This segment of the Tenosynovial giant cell tumors report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Vimseltinib: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Vimseltinib is an investigational, orally administered, potent and highly selective switch-control kinase inhibitor of CSF1R. Vimseltinib was discovered using our proprietary drug discovery platform and was designed to selectively bind to the CSF1R switch pocket. Vimseltinib has demonstrated encouraging preliminary efficacy and safety data in patients with tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT) and is currently being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical study.



EI-1071: Elixiron Immunotherapeutics

EI-1071 is a small-molecule drug that inhibits the tyrosine kinase activity of the Colony Stimulating Factor-1 Receptor. EI-1071 has a potentially best-in-class therapeutic index or potency-versus-toxicity profile, shows efficient blood-brain-barrier penetration and causes robust loss of brain microglia in pre-clinical models. EI-1071 also reduces tumor-associated macrophage numbers and improves tumor control in cancer models.



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Tenosynovial giant cell tumors drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



There are approx. 3+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Tenosynovial giant cell tumors. The companies which have their Tenosynovial giant cell tumors drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase I/II include, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Tenosynovial giant cell tumors therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Tenosynovial giant cell tumors drugs.

How many companies are developing Tenosynovial giant cell tumors drugs?

How many Tenosynovial giant cell tumors drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Tenosynovial giant cell tumors?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Tenosynovial giant cell tumors therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Tenosynovial giant cell tumors and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Elixiron Immunotherapeutics

AmMax Bio, Inc.

Novartis Oncology

Vimseltinib

EI 1071

AMB-05X

MCS110

