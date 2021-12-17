Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Epidemiology Landscape Report, 2021-2030: Total, Age-specific, Ambulatory & Non-ambulatory, Mutation-specific, and Associated Comorbidities Population

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.



Epidemiology Segmentation

This section provides glimpse of the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) epidemiology in the 7MM.

The total prevalent population of Duchene muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the 7MM was found to be 30,688 in 2020. Epidemiology assessed for DMD showed that the US, in 2020, accounted for approximately 16,765 prevalent cases of DMD.

Among the EU-5 countries in 2020, the UK had the highest prevalent population of DMD patients with 2,622 cases, followed by Germany (2,596) and France (2,101). In contrast, Spain had the lowest cases (1,478) in 2020.

In the United States, in 2020, the highest proportion of age-specific cases were observed in 5-9 years, followed by age groups of 10-14 years and 15-20 years.

As per the estimates, in the EU5, there were 5,140 and 5,568 cases of ambulatory and non-ambulatory in 2020, respectively.

Epidemiology assessed for DMD showed that in Japan, 2,571 large mutation and 643 small mutations cases were observed in 2020.

In the United States, the maximum number of DMD patients affected were 3,185 with Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), followed by 3,353 with Scoliosis cases, 2,515 with Cardiomyopathy cases, 2,180 with Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) cases in 2020, and several other comorbidities.

In Japan, the diagnosed prevalence of DMD was 3,214 in 2020 which is expected to rise during the forecast period (2021-2030).

Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology.

The report provides insight into the 7MM historical and forecasted patient pool covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD).

The report provides the segmentation of the disease epidemiology for 7MM by Total Prevalent Cases of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), Total Diagnosed and Treated Cases of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD).

Report Highlights

Ten Year Forecast of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)

7MM Coverage

Total Prevalent Population of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD)

Age-specific Prevalent Population of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Different age groups have been considered to develop the forecast model such as 0-4, 5-9, 10-14, 15-20, 21-29 and >30. Out of which the highest diagnosed prevalent age group was 5-9 years old.

Ambulatory and Non-ambulatory Population of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD)

Report also covers Mutation-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, including several mutations such as Large Mutations, Small Mutations and Point Mutations with major proportion for deletions in Large Mutations subgroup.

Associated Comorbidities in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. the publisher's has also estimated occurrence of associated comorbidities due to DMD, which include Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Autism spectrum disorder (ASD), Cardiomyopathy and others.

Key Questions Answered

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)?

What is the historical Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) patient pool in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK) and Japan?

What would be the forecasted patient pool of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) at the 7MM level?

What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)?

Out of the above-mentioned countries, which country would have the highest prevalent population of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) during the forecast period (2021-2030)?

At what CAGR the population is expected to grow across the 7MM during the forecast period (2021-2030)?

List of Chapters



1 Key Insights



2 Report Introduction



3 Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Epidemiology Overview at a Glance



4 Executive Summary of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)



5 Key Events



6 Disease Background and Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Clinical Manifestations

6.3 Causes

6.3.1 Occurrence of Duchenne in Family

6.4 Inheritance of DMD

6.4.1 Females and DMD

6.5 Pathophysiology

6.6 Biomarkers

6.6.1 Tissue Composition

6.6.2 Genetic Makers

6.6.3 Proteins

6.6.4 Lipids and Metabolites

6.6.5 MicroRNA

6.7 Risk Factors

6.8 Diagnosis

6.9 Disease Progression



7 Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1 Key Findings

7.2 Epidemiology Methodology

7.3 Total Prevalent Population of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the 7MM

7.4 Assumptions and Rationale

7.4.1 United States

7.4.2 Europe

7.4.3 Japan

7.5 Epidemiology of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)

7.5.1 The United States

7.5.2 Total Prevalent Population of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States

7.5.3 Age-specific Prevalent Population of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States

7.5.4 Ambulatory and Non-ambulatory Population of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States

7.5.5 Mutation-specific prevalent population of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States

7.5.6 Associated Comorbidities in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States

7.5.7 EU5

7.5.8 Total Prevalent Population of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in EU5

7.5.9 Age-specific Prevalent Population of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in EU5

7.5.10 Ambulatory and Non-ambulatory Population of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in EU5

7.5.11 Mutation-specific prevalent population of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in EU5

7.5.12 Associated Comorbidities in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in EU5

7.5.13 Japan

7.5.14 Total Prevalent Population of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in Japan

7.5.15 Age-specific Prevalent Population of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in Japan

7.5.16 Ambulatory and Non-ambulatory Population of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in Japan

7.5.17 Mutation-specific prevalent population of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in Japan

7.5.18 Associated Comorbidities in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in Japan



8 Organizations contributing towards Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)



9 KOL Views



10 Appendix

10.1 Bibliography

10.2 Report Methodology



