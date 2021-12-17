Etrion has applied for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm

GENEVA, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Etrion Corporation (“Etrion” or the “Company”) (OMX: ETX) has, in line with what has been previously announced in a press release on September 1st, 2021, applied for delisting of the Company's common shares from Nasdaq Stockholm due to the sale of all of the Company's solar assets and the return of capital to shareholders that was completed on August 24, 2021, and in order to minimize the costs and management time associated with the listing of the Company's common shares on Nasdaq Stockholm.



The ownership of the Common Shares will not be affected by a delisting, and shareholders will maintain their rights as shareholders under applicable corporate law and the Company’s constating documents.

A last day of trading will be disclosed as soon as it has been decided by Nasdaq.

About Etrion

The Company is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange in Sweden under ticker symbol “ETX”. Etrion’s largest shareholder is the Lundin family, which owns approximately 36% of the Company’s shares directly and through various trusts.

This information is information that Etrion Corporation is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 13.05 CET on December 17, 2021.