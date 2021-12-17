Global Follicular Lymphoma Market and Epidemiology Landscape Report 2021-2030 - Discover the Drivers, Barriers, and Unmet Medical Needs to Curate the Best Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Follicular Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Follicular Lymphoma in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.



The Follicular Lymphoma market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Follicular Lymphoma market size from 2018 to 2030, segmented by seven major markets.

The report also covers the current Follicular Lymphoma treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying market potential.



Epidemiology

The Follicular Lymphoma epidemiology division provides insights into the historical and current patient pool and the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.



Epidemiology: Key Findings

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical and forecasted Follicular Lymphoma epidemiology segmented as the Incident cases of Follicular Lymphoma, Grade-specific cases of Follicular Lymphoma, Age-specific cases of Follicular Lymphoma, and Stage-specific cases of Follicular Lymphoma. The report includes the prevalent scenario of Follicular Lymphoma in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2018 to 2030.



Country-wise Epidemiology

The epidemiology segment also provides the Follicular Lymphoma epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



The incident population of Follicular Lymphoma in the 7MM countries was estimated to be 35,737 cases in 2020.



Drug Chapters

The drug chapter segment of the Follicular Lymphoma report encloses the detailed analysis of Follicular Lymphoma marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III, Phase-II/III, Phase-II, and Phase-I/II) pipeline drugs. It also helps understand the Follicular Lymphoma clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug, and the latest news and press releases.



In stage 1 lymphomas, radiation therapy is preferred in grades 1, 2, and 3a lymphomas. In contrast, patients with grade 3b FL are treated with aggressive regimens (such as R-CHOP) used for other aggressive lymphomas (e.g., diffuse large B cell lymphoma).



Treatment of stage II-IV FL is mainly focused on the improvement of life, alleviation of symptoms, and reversal of cytopenias. Asymptomatic patients are mostly observed closely without any intervention. Anti-CD20 antibodies (obinutuzumab, rituximab) are combined with chemotherapy regimens for the treatment of symptomatic advanced follicular lymphomas.



Treatment of FL relapse or progression depends in part upon the duration of remission with previous treatments. For patients with relapse or progression on first-line treatment who have a longer duration of remission, options can include chemoimmunotherapy followed by rituximab maintenance.



The National Comprehensive Cancer Network guidelines mention multiple options for patients with follicular lymphoma in second-line and subsequent therapy, including lenalidomide plus rituximab, or lenalidomide plus obinutuzumab, or the EZH2 inhibitor, tazemetostat. There are also some chemotherapy options mentioned in the guidelines, like R-CVP [rituximab, cyclophosphamide, vincristine, prednisone], bendamustine plus rituximab or obinotuzumab, or R-CHOP [rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, prednisone].



Emerging Drugs

Monjuvi/Tafasitamab (Incyte Corporation/MorphoSys) is a humanized Fc-modified cytolytic CD19 targeting monoclonal antibodies. In 2010, MorphoSys licensed exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize tafasitamab from Xencor. Tafasitamab incorporates an XmAb engineered Fc domain, which mediates B-cell lysis through apoptosis and immune effector mechanism including antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) and antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP). Tafasitamab is currently clinically investigated as a therapeutic option in B-cell malignancies in several ongoing combination trials (Phase III clinical trial is ongoing to treat FL). In January 2021, the US FDA granted orphan drug designation to tafasitamab for the treatment of FL.



Breyanzi/JCAR017 (Bristol Myers) is a CAR-T-cell therapy being developed by Juno Therapeutics, in collaboration with Celgene, to treat certain patients with aggressive B-cell NHL possibly. Juno's CAR-T technology acts to reprogram T-cells to target cells that express a specific protein, called CD19, commonly found in cancerous B-cell NHL. It is currently being studied in several Phase (III, II, and I) clinical trials to treat FL.



Market Outlook

The Follicular Lymphoma market outlook of the report builds a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Follicular Lymphoma market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers, and demand for better technology.



This segment gives a thorough detail of Follicular Lymphoma market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need for the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to view the market at first sight clearly.



Tazemetostat is the first approved oral EZH2 inhibitor for relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy or for EZH2 wild type or unknown with relapsed/refractory disease in patients who do not have satisfactory alternative options. EZH2 is a histone methyltransferase that is abundant in the germinal center where FL originates. In about 20% of FL cases, EZH2 is mutated. Tazemetostat is known to inhibit this mutated form of EZH2. It is unique that tazemetostat can also inhibit the wild-type form, which is abundantly prevalent in the germinal center, as well as mutated EZH2. However, the response rates are higher in those with mutated EZH2.



In May 2019, a combination of lenalidomide (Revlimid) and rituximab (Rituxan; R2) was a treatment option for adult patients with grade 1-3A previously treated FL. It is a new type of targeted cancer therapy for people with previously treated FL. Nevertheless, with the approaching patent expiry, the generic version of lenalidomide will soon hit the market.



Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy has also emerged as an exciting alternative treatment for this patient population. Recently, Gilead subsidiary Kite's Yescarta has been granted accelerated approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for indolent FL, becoming the first CAR-T cell therapy approved in this indication.



Therapies targeting PI3K have also been important in the R/R setting based on the vital role of the p110? isoform of PI3K in B-cell and T-cell development, B-cell receptor signaling, and the decreased B-cell number and function observed in mouse embryonic knockout of p110?. The guidelines mention PI3 kinase inhibitors such as idelalisib, copanlisib, and duvelisib, for patients with FL who have previously received two lines of systemic therapy. In July 2014, the FDA granted accelerated approval to idelalisib (Zydelig tablets; Gilead Sciences, Inc.), a PI3 kinase delta inhibitor, to treat patients with relapsed follicular B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. However, it carries a boxed warning alerting patients and health care professionals about the potential for severe and fatal toxicities, including liver toxicity, diarrhea and colitis, pneumonitis, and intestinal perforation.



Pipeline Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase III, Phase II/III, Phase II, and Phase I/II stage. It also analyses Follicular Lymphoma key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Major players include Incyte Corporation, ADC Therapeutics, and others whose key products are expected to get launched in the US market.



Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition, and merger, licensing, and patent details for Follicular Lymphoma emerging therapies.



KOL Views

To keep up with current market trends, the publisher takes KOLs and SME's opinions working in the Follicular Lymphoma domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. Their opinion helps understand and validate current and emerging therapies treatment patterns or Follicular Lymphoma market trends. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis

The publisher performs a Competitive and Market Intelligence analysis of the Follicular Lymphoma market by using various Competitive Intelligence tools: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies, etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



