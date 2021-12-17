Global 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Industry Landscape Report 2021-2030: Epidemiology, Pipeline Activities, Emerging Drugs, Access & Reimbursement Scenario, KOL Views, Competitive Intelligence, and More

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome - Global Market Insights, Epidemiology and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the 22q11.2 deletion syndrome market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



Epidemiology

The 22q11.2 deletion syndrome epidemiology division provides the insights about historical and current 22q11.2 deletion syndrome patient pool and forecasted trend for each seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Key Findings

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted 22q11.2 deletion syndrome epidemiology [segmented as Total Prevalent Cases of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, Total diagnosed prevalent cases of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome by age group, Total diagnosed prevalent cases of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome with Behavioral and Psychiatric phenotypes, and Total treated cases of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome with behavioral and psychiatric phenotypes scenario of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan from 2018 to 2030.



Country-Wise Epidemiology

In 2020, the total prevalent cases of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome were 196,476 in the 7MM. The United States, in the same year, accounted for 83,326 cases, the highest prevalence of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome cases in the 7MM, accounting for approximately 42% of the total 7MM cases in 2020.



Among the EU-5 countries, the highest number of cases of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome were in Germany and the least in Spain in 2020.



22q11.2 deletion syndrome is often underdiagnosed and misdiagnosed, as the symptoms vary from patient to patient. In the EU-5 countries, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome were 35,203 in 2020.



In the year 2020, Japan accounted for 1,409, 1,160, 2,196, 582, and 850 cases for the age groups Infant, 1-5, 6-12, 13-17, and ?18 years, respectively, for 22q11.2 deletion syndrome which are expected to rise during the forecast period.



22q11.2 deletion syndrome is a multisystem disorder characterized by several physical, behavioral and psychiatric disorders. In the 7MM, of the focused age-group 6 to 12 and 13 to 17 years, the diagnosed prevalent cases of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome with Behavioral and Psychiatric Phenotypes were 36,702, in 2020.



Drug Chapters

Drug chapter segment of the 22q11.2 deletion syndrome report encloses the detailed analysis of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the 22q11.2 deletion syndrome clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



Emerging Drugs

Zygel (ZYN002; Cannabidiol): Zynerba Pharmaceuticals



Zygel (ZYN002), developed by Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, is the first and only pharmaceutically produced Cannabidiol (CBD). Zygel is formulated as a patent-protected permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery through skin and then into the circulatory system. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is currently developing the Zygel in Phase II (ACTRN12619000673145; INSPIRE) of the clinical development in Children and Adolescents with 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome. The trial is currently registered with the Australian New Zealand Clinical Trials Registry (ANZCTR).



RVT-802: Enzyvant/Roivant Sciences/Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma



RVT-802 is a one-time regenerative therapy and is a cultured human thymus tissue engineered to generate a functioning immune response when implanted in pediatric patients with congenital athymia. RVT-802 is a human thymus tissue that has been removed during pediatric cardiac surgery for unrelated conditions. In a healthy, functioning immune system, T cells that start as stem cells in the bone marrow become fully developed in the thymus. Currently, RVT-802 is being developed by Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (Parent company of Sumitovant Biopharma for Pediatric Congenital Athymia) associated with multiple conditions, including complete DiGeorge Anomaly (cDGA).



Key Findings

The 22q11.2 deletion syndrome market size in the 7MM is expected to change during the forecast period (2021-2030), at a CAGR of 41.9%. According to the estimates, the highest market size of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome is found in the United States.



US: Market Outlook

In United States, the total market size of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome is expected to increase at a CAGR of 43.9% during the study period (2018-2030).



EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

In the EU-5 countries, the total market size of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome is expected to increase at a CAGR of 37.1% during the study period (2018-2030).



Japan: Market Outlook

In the Japan, the total market size of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome is expected to increase at a CAGR of 41.6% during the study period (2018-2030).



Pipeline Activities

The drugs which are in pipeline include:

Zygel (ZYN002): Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

RVT-802: Enzyvant/Roivant Sciences/Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

Analysts Insight

At present, like many other rare diseases, there is no cure for 22q11.2 deletion syndrome. It is worth mentioning that as a result of the early diagnosis in cases like heart and palate defects, evidence-based protocols can be followed in the early stages of diagnosis to improve the quality of life for children. In such cases, surgery is the major option. The major treatment challenge is seen in patients with psychopathologies (such as Autism, Anxiety disorders, Psychotic disorder [Schizophrenia], Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder [ADHD], and Mood Disorders). In such cases diagnosis is also a major challenge. Antidepressants, antipsychotics, and stimulants are used as off-label therapeutic choices to address all of the aforementioned behavioral and psychiatric traits. Behavioral therapy, on the other hand, is another important part of the treatment process. The pipeline for 22q11.2 deletion syndrome is not competitive, and if Zygel (ZYN002) gets approved by regulatory authorities in the coming years, the overall market size in the seven major markets is likely to grow, as there will be no expected competition.



Access and Reimbursement Scenario

Children are born with this disorder, they require a lifetime of expenditure over diagnosis, treatment, and other supportive care. In a study by Peter et al. (2017), the average pediatric medical care cost associated with the diagnosis of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome in the general population was estimated to be USD 727,178. Costs were highest for patients ascertained prenatally (USD 2,599,955) or in the first year of life (USD 1,043,096), those with cardiac abnormalities or referred for cardiac evaluation (USD 751,535), and patients with low T-cell counts (USD 1,382,222), presumably reflecting the fact that more severely affected cases are more likely to have come to attention early, and that they have a larger number of years of accumulated costs.



KOL Views

To keep up with current market trends, the publisher takes KOLs and SME's opinion working in 22q11.2 deletion syndrome domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. Their opinion helps to understand and validate current and emerging therapies treatment patterns o r22q11.2 deletion syndrome market trend. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis

The publisher performs Competitive and Market Intelligence analysis of the 22q11.2 deletion syndrome Market by using various Competitive Intelligence tools that includes - SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.

