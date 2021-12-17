MEDIA ALERT: Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) and Rekor Systems to Host Traffic Management Tech Showcase at CES 2022

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) ("Rekor" or the “Company”), a global AI technology company with a mission to provide insights that build safer, smarter, and more efficient cities around the world through intelligent infrastructure, and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) are hosting the RTC and Rekor Tech Showcase at CES 2022 in Las Vegas.



Rekor's technology allows law enforcement, traffic management centers, and other authorities to receive up-to-date, actionable information about the roadway system. The solutions allow customers to take proactive measures to reduce incidents and protect public safety. At this invite-only event, guests will see hands-on demonstrations of the technology and its applications inside the Southern Nevada Traffic Management Center (TMC).

What: The RTC & Rekor Tech Showcase is an exclusive opportunity to explore the future of traffic management and incident response with Rekor Systems and the Southern Nevada Traffic Management Center (RTC), along with the Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command (NHP). Rekor will host technology demonstrations with its partners at the RTC and NHP. Refreshments and light fare will be provided.



Activities at the event include:

A tour of the Freeway & Arterial System of Transportation (FAST) operations center and discussion with TMC staff

Meet and greet with Nevada Highway Patrol troopers and a look at technology in their vehicle.

Live showcases of Rekor’s intelligent infrastructure solutions including its AI-based vehicle recognition system, forward-looking traffic incident management protocols, and other software tools. When: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. PST on Thursday, January 6, 2022



Where: Las Vegas - central to CES venues. Confirmed registrants will receive event location information with ticket.



Who: Interested attendees from law enforcement, traffic management, government, and the automotive sector can request an invitation at: https://info.rekor.ai/rekor-ces-2022.



Media registration is at: https://info.rekor.ai/rtc-and-rekor-tech-showcase-2022.



Executives from Rekor, RTC and NHP will be available to speak with attendees and media.



How: Registration is required. The event will follow current guidelines on masking and social distancing from the State of Nevada.





About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) is a trusted global authority on intelligent infrastructure providing innovative solutions that drive the world to be safer, smarter, and more efficient. As a provider of comprehensive, continuous, and real-time roadway intelligence, Rekor leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure that is essential for smart mobility. With its disruptive technology, the Company delivers integrated solutions, actionable insights, and predictions that increase roadway safety. To learn more please visit our website: https://rekor.ai.