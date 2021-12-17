BOOK TWO IN THE MIDDLE GRADE CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED BARRIS BOOK SERIES ANNOUNCED

Washington, DC, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The eagerly-anticipated follow-up to ‘Barris and the Prince of Rappa’ picks up several months after the events of the first book, this time during the celebrations for Valentine's Day and Mardi Gras in 1953. The planned series has seven books total, with the first three focusing on Barris Hart, books 4-6 focusing on sister Bernice, and a Christmas special featuring both siblings. The Barris Book Series follows in the footsteps of beloved classics such as “Harry Potter,” “Eragon,” and “Artemis Fowl” in bringing magic and wonder back to bookshelves.

Written by Brandt Ricca and illustrated by Matt Miller, Book 2 in the Barris series, ‘Barris and the Clown of Trell,’ takes place during Valentine's Day and Mardi Gras in 1953. Along with floods of tourists, the city is hosting other visitors, the patriarch of the Hart family, Papaw Leo and the Aunties. Barris' grandfather brings with him goodies for the Hart children, which is accompanied by odd behavior. Very odd behavior.

Floating away into his dream universe one night after an uncomfortable dinner, Barris meets his old friend Gracie. Barris and his assigned Keeper find themselves in Trell among mysterious creatures and magic. One creature in particular must come to the conclusion to accept the next magical phase of life, Monsieur Apoli. Barris, Gracie and Monsieur Apoli's assistant, Banoos, navigate the problems within the performer's tent in Trell, relive old memories and ensure that the "show must go on."

Book 2 in the series also explores more complex issues that happen within one's family and everyday life. Author Ricca wants young readers to take away that, “Things happen in your family and in your life that don't always feel easy or fun, but that you can navigate them and really reflect on good times rather than focusing on the bad.”

As with the first book, Ricca’s good friend and fellow LGBTQ+ small business owner Matt Miller provides the illustrations. “Working on the Barris series provides another outlet for my creativity, and this time, we treated the dream worlds as another character in the book; they are the main attraction.”

“Barris and the Clown of Trell” is now available for pre-order on Amazon, Kindle, Target, and Barnes & Noble. To learn more about the book series, its author, and its illustrator, visit: https://www.thebarrisbooks.com/. To hear more about the authors’ inspirations and influences, check out their new interview with District Fray magazine: https://districtfray.com/articles/step-into-a-dream-world/.