MedMira strengthen its Board with New Appointment

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, MedMira Inc. (MedMira) (TSXV: MIR) announced today the appointment of Mr. Thomas Bergmann to the board effective immediately.



Mr. Bergmann is the former CEO and Member of the Board of the US based pharmaceutical company Macromed Inc. which was sold to a publicly traded pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom. Furthermore, he served as Chairman of the Board of BioEqual, a Swiss based development company for medical devices and of QMED Inc., a US based healthcare company where he remains a Member of the Board.

Today, Mr. Bergmann is leading NobleHouse Advisors AG, a multifamily office in Switzerland, where he expertly manages investments and operations of international European families, including asset management and family affairs as well as support in M&A, private and public offerings. He concurrently serves as the Director of the Board of Swiss based subsidiaries of the US pharmaceutical company Antares Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRS). Further to these noteworthy contributions, he serves as Member of the Board on various private companies in Switzerland, including pharmaceutical and healthcare entities. Bergmann studied IT and Economics at the VWA in Stuttgart, Germany and holds an MBA degree.

Mr. Bergmann brings to MedMira over 20 years of experience in pharmaceutical and healthcare business, and a profound knowledge of US and European healthcare sectors, as well as banking, legal advice and the financial and organizational restructuring of business entities.

“We welcome Mr. Bergmann to the Board and look forward to his expertise, business insight and extensive network for the enhancement of our brand and with it, the value of our company. MedMira’s proprietary Rapid Vertical Flow® Technology platform and its advanced product portfolio require more recognition in our target markets and Mr. Bergmann can support this forward movement,” said Hermes Chan, CEO of MedMira Inc. “Mr. Bergmann is a perfect addition at this stage where we are experiencing a tremendous amount of growth and publicity. With his guidance and effort, we believe we can strengthen MedMira as a Corporation and move forward in our next chapter of success.”

About MedMira

MedMira is a leading developer and manufacturer of Rapid Vertical Flow® diagnostics. The Company’s tests provide hospitals, labs, clinics and individuals with instant disease diagnosis, such as HIV, Syphilis, Hepatitis, and SARS-CoV-2, in just three easy steps. The Company’s tests are sold globally under the REVEAL®, REVEALCOVID-19® , Multiplo® and Miriad® brands. Based on its patented Rapid Vertical Flow® Technology, MedMira’s rapid HIV test is the only one in the world to achieve regulatory approvals in Canada, the United States, China and the European Union. MedMira’s corporate offices and manufacturing facilities are located in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. For more information visit medmira.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This news release contains forward‐looking statements, which involve risk and uncertainties and reflect the Company’s current expectation regarding future events, including statements regarding possible regulatory approval, product launch, future growth, and new business opportunities. Actual events could materially differ from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors including, but not limited to, changing market conditions, successful and timely completion of clinical studies, uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process, establishment of corporate alliances and other risks detailed from time to time in the company quarterly filings.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

