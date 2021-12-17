Global Micro Electric Vehicle Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring BYD, Ingersoll Rand and Textron Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Micro Electric Vehicle Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the micro electric vehicle market and it is poised to grow by 1090.69 thousand units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.46% during the forecast period. The report on the micro electric vehicle market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the dedicated consortium for the development of micro electric vehicles and government subsidies provided to manufacturers of micro electric vehicles that are encouraging micro EV designers.



The micro electric vehicle market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The micro electric vehicle market is segmented as below:

By Type

Golf and micro cars

Quadriycles

By Geographical Landscape

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

This study identifies the technological advances in manufacturing Li-ion battery and minimum maintenance costs: leading to more reliability as one of the prime reasons driving the micro electric vehicle market growth during the next few years.



The report on micro electric vehicle market covers the following areas:

Micro electric vehicle market sizing

Micro electric vehicle market forecast

Micro electric vehicle market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading micro electric vehicle market vendors that include ALTA Zero Emissions Solution, BYD Co. Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Italcar Industrial Srl, PMV Electric Pvt. Ltd., Polaris Inc., Renault SA, Textron Inc., and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. Also, the micro electric vehicle market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Vehicle type

Market segments

Comparison by Vehicle type

Golf and micro cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Quadriycles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Vehicle type

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ALTA Zero Emissions Solution

BYD Co. Ltd.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Italcar Industrial Srl

PMV Electric Pvt. Ltd.

Polaris Inc.

Renault SA

Textron Inc.

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

10. Appendix

