LifeSci Partnering & Analytics Announces Business Combination with Corsica Life Sciences and Launch of LifeSci Consulting

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeSci Partnering & Analytics, a division of LifeSci Partners, today announced the launch of LifeSci Consulting through a business combination with Corsica Life Sciences. LifeSci Consulting combines Corsica’s commercial strategy and market access expertise to the established strategy consulting and transaction advisory capabilities of LifeSci Partnering & Analytics. The combined business integrates with the broader LifeSci Partners platform which includes investor relations, communications, capital markets advisory, venture capital, and executive search.



“Our business combination with Corsica brings critical expertise in commercial strategy and market access which both complements our existing business and expands our capabilities to serve a broader client base including large- and mid-sized pharma clientele,” said Jason Laffin, Co-Head of Partnering & Analytics and Managing Partner of LifeSci Consulting. “These efforts dovetail with our internal expertise and allow us to drive strategic decision-making and execution for clients ranging from early development to commercial stages. These end-to-end strategy consulting capabilities, coupled with our transaction advisory practice, strengthen our ability to support our clients’ corporate development efforts.”

Matthew Cook, Managing Partner and Co-founder of Corsica, said, “Partnering & Analytics has an extremely impressive track record of supporting early-stage companies. Combining their corporate development and quantitative analytics capabilities with Corsica's commercial strategy and market access experience across new products and inline brands positions LifeSci Consulting to provide comprehensive support to companies at all stages, from pre-IPO biotech to large global biopharma. When you add in the broader services of the LifeSci platform, we are truly excited about taking a differentiated value proposition out to the market and establishing LifeSci Consulting as the leader in the industry.”

Andrew McDonald, Ph.D., Co-founder of LifeSci Partners, said, “We are thrilled to have the Corsica team join forces with LifeSci Partners. With the addition of Corsica’s commercial strategy capabilities, we are able to support our clients in addressing critical questions and developing commercial solutions across the product lifecycle. Building on the stellar work and growth of the Partnering & Analytics team, and utilizing expertise from our other divisions, LifeSci Consulting furthers our overall objective of providing high-quality differentiated services to help LifeSci’s clients bring novel products to patients across the globe while optimizing corporate value.”

LifeSci Consulting will be headquartered with LifeSci Partners in New York City and support its global client base from offices in Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco / Silicon Valley, Geneva, London, Milan, and Tel Aviv. The Company will be led by Jason Laffin, Michael Cozart, Robert Humkey, and Matthew Cook, who collectively have over 50 years of experience providing consulting and transaction advisory assistance to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

About LifeSci Partners

LifeSci Partners (www.lifescipartners.com) is the leading provider of global consulting services in the areas of investor relations, public relations, executive search, and capital markets advisory. LifeSci combines deep domain expertise in the life sciences with decades of experience in capital markets and corporate communications to deliver unparalleled services to our clients in the life sciences.

About LifeSci Consulting

LifeSci Consulting (www.lifesciconsulting.com) is a leading life sciences strategy consulting and transaction advisory firm. The firm leverages deep scientific acumen to assess commercial potential and positioning as well as to inform commercial strategy and market access. The firm’s transaction advisory practice focuses on securing non-dilutive capital and assets for clients through buy-side and sell-side strategic partnering transactions.

