Appoints Joshua Dolger as FuelCell Energy’s Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

DANBURY, Conn., Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) — a global leader in fuel cell technology with a purpose of utilizing its proprietary, state-of-the-art fuel cell platforms to enable a world empowered by clean energy — today announced that Joshua Dolger has been appointed by FuelCell Energy’s Board of Directors as the Company’s Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Josh has been serving as interim General Counsel and Corporate Secretary since June 2021.



Josh brings extensive experience in corporate and public company legal practice. Prior to joining the Company in May 2021, Josh held a variety of legal positions of increasing responsibility at the headquarters of Terex Corporation, a publicly traded company and a global manufacturer of aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery, including Assistant General Counsel from January 2016 to March 2021. At Terex Corporation, Josh provided legal counsel to executive management on a wide range of matters including Securities and Exchange Commission filings, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, commercial contract drafting and negotiation, and implementation of the company’s multi-year strategic supply chain initiative.

Prior to joining Terex Corporation in 2007, Josh was a senior corporate attorney at Pullman & Comley, LLC. Josh received a Juris Doctor from Pace University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the State University of New York at Albany and is a member of the State Bar in both Connecticut and New York.

“We are extremely pleased to remove the interim designation from Josh’s title and appoint Josh as our Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, adding depth to our senior leadership team,” said FuelCell Energy President and CEO Jason Few. “Since joining the Company, Josh has had a demonstrable impact on several strategic initiatives, added legal expertise and leveraged his background in the furtherance of our business model. As we enter a new phase of growth and development, I know his leadership, drive and insight will continue to have an impact on our Company.”

