i3 Resumes Trading and Focuses on the Future

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- i3 Interactive Inc. (“i3” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETS) (FRA: F0O3) (OTC:BLITF) – an emerging market focused online and mobile gaming company is pleased to announce that it has filed its annual information form (the “AIF”), which is available on sedar.com, and has requested that IIROC lift the halt to allow the Company’s common shares (“i3 Shares”) to resume trading on the CSE.



Over the past number of months, the Company has been busy growing its operations, as outlined in the Company’s news release dated December 2, 2021.

To ensure full transparency with shareholders, the Company wishes to provide an update regarding two very exciting initiatives that have been ongoing, while not yet finalized, the negotiations are very near completion.

Acquisition of Remaining Equity of Livepools

As described in the AIF and in the Company’s news releases dated on January 25, 2021 and April 1, 2021 the Company, through its subsidiary Redrush Online Private Limited (“Redrush”), previously acquired 30.72% of Livepools Private Limited (“Livepools”) and an option to acquire the remaining equity in various tranches. Currently, the Company is in the final stretches of the negotiations with Livepools to accelerate the initial timeframes and adjust the deal terms. The current anticipation is that under the new structure, the Company, through Redrush, will fund up to US$500,000 into Livepools for up to 35,308 additional shares of Livepools, which result in the Company owning 50.52% of Livepools, of which it has recently funded US$80,000, which is being used for working capital, growth and marketing.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring the Livepools entity more fully under our ownership and control, to focus on accelerating its growth and developing this business in our ecosystem of online gamers,” said Troy Grant, CEO and director of the Company.

In addition, the Company is also finalizing an option agreement (the “Option”) with the current arm’s length owners of Livepools (the “Owners”) to purchase their equity shares of Livepools. The Company will pay the Owners a total of US$3,250,000 (the “Option Consideration”) for the Option (“Option Price”) and the exercise price when exercising the Option (the “Exercise Price”). The exact allocation between the Option Price and Exercise Price is not yet known and will be determined based partially on the fair market value of the Owner’s equity in Livepools as determined by a valuation report. It is currently anticipated that the Option Consideration will be satisfied with up to US$700,000 in cash with the balance in i3 Shares at a deemed price of CAD$0.395 per i3 Share (the “Issue Price”). The Option will be exercisable for a period of twelve (12) months from execution of the option agreement. In addition, i3 has agreed to grant the Owners an option to put to the Company the Owner’s interest in Livepools (the "Put Option"), at the same exercise price as the Option. The Put Option will be exercisable by the Owners for a period of one (1) month following expiry of the Option. If the daily volume weighted average price of the i3 Shares falls in value by more than 10% from the Issue Price for the period thirty (30) trading days prior to the expiry of the Option, the Company will be required to issue a sufficient number of additional i3 Shares to the Owners to restore the total aggregate value of the i3 Shares issued as part of the Consideration.

Upon execution of the Option, i3 will assume operational control of Livepools.

i3 Signs non-binding LOI with Leading On-line Gaming Company

In addition, i3 entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the “Non-Binding LOI”) to acquire an industry leading online gaming operator with a well-established brand in the lucrative and rapidly growing Indian online gaming market. i3 will update the market on this transaction in the next few weeks.

ABOUT I3 INTERACTIVE INC.

The Company is in the business of providing customers with an online and mobile gaming platform which will provide sports fans worldwide with a unique and highly engaging social gaming product, and sports betting and casino product offering. In an effort to break into the various emerging global markets, i3 has secured partnerships with key social media influencers.

