Vincerx Pharma Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Dose-Escalation Study of VIP152 in Relapsed or Refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia or Richter Syndrome

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: VINC), a biopharmaceutical company aspiring to address the unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the Company’s Phase 1 dose-escalation study of VIP152 in relapsed or refractory (R/R) chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or Richter Syndrome (RS).



“The dosing of the first patient in Vincerx’s Phase 1 dose-escalation study of VIP152 in R/R CLL or RS marks the initiation of the second Vincerx-sponsored clinical trial this year, less than one year after becoming a publicly-listed company,” said Ahmed Hamdy M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Vincerx. “Our data recently disclosed through an oral presentation at ASH demonstrated increased selectivity and potency of VIP152 when compared with other CDK9 inhibitors currently in development, leading to cytotoxic activity in primary CLL samples as well as improved survival in a mouse model of CLL. With this compelling preclinical proof-of-concept data in hand, we are focused on advancing VIP152 across challenging indications like R/R CLL and RS, where targeted CDK9 inhibition has the potential to bring meaningful patient benefit. We are continuing our momentum in the clinic and remain on-track to initiate Phase 2 studies of VIP152 in the second half of 2022.”

The Phase 1 study will evaluate VIP152 in patients with relapsed/refractory CLL who have failed a Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitor (BTKi) and venetoclax and in patients with RS who have relapsed after, or been refractory to, at least one prior line of therapy for DLBCL and have MYC overexpression/amplification/translocation. A dose-escalation arm will be performed in R/R CLL before enrolling 20 additional patients in each of the CLL and RS cohorts.

The Phase 1 dose-escalation in CLL and RS builds upon Vincerx’s ongoing first-in-human (FIH) study (NCT04978779) in patients with advanced cancer, which consists of two expansion arms. Arm 1 will enroll up to 40 patients with relapsed/refractory aggressive lymphoma, including DLBCL, transformed follicular lymphoma, patients with mantle cell lymphoma who have failed a BTKi, as well as patients with any other type of lymphoma characterized by a MYC aberration. Arm 2 will enroll up to 40 patients with advanced solid tumors, including patients with ovarian cancer, triple negative breast cancer, castration-resistant neuroendocrine prostate cancer, and any other solid tumor with MYC aberration. All patients must have confirmed MYC overexpression or translocation.

About Vincerx Pharma, Inc.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (Vincerx) is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on leveraging its extensive development and oncology expertise to advance new therapies intended to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. Vincerx has assembled a management team of biopharmaceutical experts with extensive experience in building and operating organizations that develop and deliver innovative medicines to patients. Vincerx’s current pipeline is derived from an exclusive license agreement with Bayer and includes a clinical-stage and follow-on small molecule drug program and a preclinical stage bioconjugation platform, which includes next-generation antibody-drug conjugates and innovative small molecule drug conjugates. For more information, please visit www.vincerx.com.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, expectations and events, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: Vincerx’s business model, pipeline, strategy, timeline, product candidates, preclinical and clinical development and results and future capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance or events. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding future business developments, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control.

Actual results, conditions and events may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, conditions and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general economic, financial, legal, political and business conditions and changes in domestic and foreign markets; the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; risks associated with preclinical or clinical development and trials, including those conducted prior to Vincerx’s in-licensing; failure to realize the benefits of Vincerx’s license agreement with Bayer; risks related to the rollout of Vincerx’s business and the timing of expected business milestones; changes in the assumptions underlying Vincerx’s expectations regarding its future business or business model; Vincerx’s ability to develop and commercialize product candidates; the availability and uses of capital; the effects of competition on Vincerx’s future business; and the risks and uncertainties set forth in Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the SEC from time to time by Vincerx. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Vincerx disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Bruce Mackle

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

646-889-1200

bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com