Entrada Therapeutics to be Added to Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes

BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRDA), a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing intracellular Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™) therapeutics as a new class of medicines, today announced that the Company will be added to the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes as part of the planned fourth quarter IPO additions, effective after the U.S. market opens on December 20, 2021.



“The inclusion of Entrada Therapeutics in the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes marks another notable milestone following the close of our successful IPO in November,” said Dipal Doshi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Entrada Therapeutics. “As we continue to advance our pipeline of EEV therapeutic candidates, we anticipate the inclusion will bring greater market awareness to our EEV platform and its potential to engage intracellular targets that have long been considered inaccessible and undruggable. We are very pleased to be part of the Russell indexes and look forward to broadening our visibility within the investment community.”

The Russell 2000® Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the US equity market. The Russell 2000® Index is a subset of the Russell 3000® Index representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of that index. It includes approximately 2,000 of the smallest securities based on a combination of their market cap and current index membership.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.7 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes which are part of FTSE Russell, a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics, and data solutions for investors worldwide. For more information on the Russell Indexes, please visit the FTSE Russell website at https://www.ftserussell.com.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicles (EEV™) therapeutics, to engage intracellular targets that have long been considered inaccessible and undruggable. The Company’s EEV therapeutics are designed to enable the efficient intracellular delivery of a wide range of therapeutics into a variety of organs and tissues with an improved therapeutic index. Through its proprietary, highly versatile and modular EEV Platform, Entrada is building a robust development portfolio of oligonucleotide-, antibody- and enzyme-based programs for the potential treatment of neuromuscular diseases, immunology, oncology and diseases of the central nervous system. The Company’s lead oligonucleotide programs include ENTR-601-44 targeting Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and a follow-on program targeting myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1).

For more information about Entrada, please visit our website, www.entradatx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

