Irish Food Company Plant-It Leads the Way at the Plant-Based World Expo in New York

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning Irish plant-based food brand Plant-It launched with a resounding success in the US attracting key retailers. They were very impressed with the great-tasting innovative range of plant-based food and Plant-It's commitment to its purpose-led tree planting global initiative.

The company was delighted with the response and overwhelmed with the positive feedback and leads received at Plant-It's first international trade show. The company is currently building out its US team to scale distribution over the coming months.

Noreen Gallagher, CEO of Plant-It, stated, "Put simply, we make great tasting food that happens to be plant-based! The US was a major goal for this year and being Irish certainly resonated well with our American partners. We kicked the week off with a visit to Bord Bia's US HQ followed by a meeting with Helena Nolan, the Irish consulate to the US. We also paid a visit to NYSE which further fuelled our ambition to become a global leading food brand."

Plant-It was founded by Declan Gallagher, from Promise Gluten-Free and Gallagher's Bakery background. The business was incorporated in 2019 when Declan invited another Irish food entrepreneur Tadhg Geary to join him on the journey to make plant-based foods mainstream. Tadgh and his family built Pallas Foods to $600m sales before the business was acquired by Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) in 2009. Noreen Gallagher, formerly of McCain Foods, Nike and Glanbia, joined her brother as CEO of Plant-It. Speaking of her position, "I have enjoyed working with global leading brands and look forward to building Plant-It to be a global player in the plant-based category over the coming years."

The team have formulated unique plant-based products using bakery inspired proprietary technology Texsol TM. Texsol enables key fibres and strands of protein to be formulated from various protein sources including lentils, oats, fava beans, soy and pea protein.

Plant-It's philosophy is about great tasting food first with a range of foods for every meal occasion from an Egg-Free Omelette to a first of its kind Chicken-Free Spice Bag. With its own R&D and production, ideas can be brought from concept to table overnight. Plant-It wants its products to also help people Do Good and has partnered with local charities to plant native trees wherever its products are sold. With over 20,000 native trees planted across Ireland, Finland and the UK to date, Plant-It has multiple international tree planting partners lined up in markets where the brand will expand in 2022.

Contact Details:

Noreen Gallagher, CEO

Email: noreen.gallagher@plantit.com

Eoin Kennedy, Commercial Director

Email: eoin.kennedy@plantit.com

Mark Ryan, Marketing Director

Email: Mark.Ryan@plantit.com

