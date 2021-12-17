2021 Insight to the North American UPVC Doors and Windows Market - Featuring Players LG Hausys, Rehau and CGI Windows & Doors Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America UPVC Doors and Windows Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North American UPVC window and door market is growing at a faster pace with substantial growth rates over the last few years, and it is estimated that the market may grow significantly at a CAGR of more than 6.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026.



The outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) acted as a massive restraint on the North American UPVC doors and windows market in 2020, as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the market was under pressure from mid-February 2020, which restricted the construction of housing and building projects. The lockdown restrictions forced to stop the manufacturing of UPVC products and reduced the purchasing of UPVC products, which resulted in a decline in the overall global market.



UPVC is called rigid PVC owing to its hard and inflexible characteristics. The high preference for this material can be attributed to its high resistance to chemicals, water, corrosive environments, and weather. The UPVC material offers insulation against rain, is recyclable, offers UV protection, sound insulation, resistant to saltwater, and impact resistance, and has several other commercial applications.

The unplasticized PVC does not have any additive material added to it during production as a normal PVC, and hence, it requires less energy input during production. The development and upgradation of this material have expanded its use in windows, building material, doors, shutters, and automobile body parts. UPVC products are recyclable and environment-friendly, making them more suitable for the construction industry. UPVC doors and windows are aesthetic, long-lasting, fire, wind, and moisture resistant, and thermally and acoustically insulated.

The only thing that it needs is the check of the seal for maintenance and light soapy wash. UPVC has low cost, and it exhibits properties such as high stiffness, aesthetics in nature, and flame retardant. It offers better chemical resistance as compared to flexible PVC. It is used as good electrical insulation and provides better vapor barrier properties. Wood in construction can be replaced with this material grade. This material is versatile that can be manufactured in different colors, or it can be made to look like other materials.



Key Market Trends



Industrial and Construction Segment is Witnessing a Surge in the Market Share



The industrial and construction sector in North America is already huge and growing rapidly. UPVC doors and windows are a useful and fitting solution for the industrial and construction sector. They have many properties and benefits, which are aptly suitable for both segments. UPVC doors and windows are long-lasting, fire, wind, and moisture resistant, and thermally and acoustically insulated.

UPVC cannot change shape under normal weather conditions, but it can be easily reshaped at high temperatures. Windows made of this material grade of PVC are more energy-efficient than those with wooden or metal frames. This material grade exhibits incredible resistance to chemical erosion and has smoother inner walls that help to facilitate the water flow. It operates well in a wide range of temperatures and operating pressure.

These pipes are incredibly reliable, stiff, and cost-effective and often have applications in exterior drainage pipes and sewage lines. They also offer better chemical resistance as compared to flexible PVC. It is used as good electrical insulation and provides better vapor barrier properties.



United States is Growing at a High Rate



The United States ranks as the fastest-growing market, with a significant growth rate over the forecast period, led by industrialization and the growing construction sector. Increasing awareness about the benefits of UPVC and elements, such as regulatory framework and rising concerns for energy saving, is expected to positively influence the use of this material in doors and windows in the country.

The United States is leading the industry sector, owing to rapid industrialization, an increasing number of automotive industries, and developments in electric and electronics industries. Advancements in technology, coupled with an increase in the number of product innovations, are among the key factors supporting the demand for UPVC doors and windows in this country.



Competitive Landscape



The report covers major international players operating in the North American UPVC doors and windows market. In terms of market share, a few of the major players currently dominate the market. However, with technological advancement and product innovation, mid-size to smaller companies are increasing their market presence by securing new contracts and tapping new markets.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET INSIGHTS AND DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 UPVC Doors

5.1.2 UPVC Windows

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Residential

5.2.2 Commercial

5.2.3 Industrial and Construction

5.2.4 Other End User Types

5.3 By Distribution Channel

5.3.1 Offline Stores

5.3.2 Online Stores

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 United States

5.4.2 Canada

5.4.3 Mexico



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



Companies Mentioned

JELD-WEN

Anderson Windows and Doors

Pella

Crystal Window & Door System

Rehau

All Seasons Window and Door Systems

Aluplast

LG Hausys

Deceuninck

VEKA

CGI Windows & Doors





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h176cy