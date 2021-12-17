Global Endocrine Function Testing Industry Report 2022-2026 Featuring Profiles of Abbott Labs, bioMerieux, Bio-Rad, Grifols, PerkinElmer, Roche, Siemens Healthineers, Thermo Fisher, and More

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022-2026 World Endocrine Function Testing Market - Supplier Shares, Forecasts for 20 Tests, Opportunities in 97 Countries - Growth Strategies, Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts, Latest Technologies and Instrumentation Pipeline" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides analysis of the endocrine function diagnostics market, including emerging tests, technologies, instrumentation, sales forecasts, market shares and strategic profiles of leading suppliers.



The report is available by section, and can be customized to specific information needs and budget.



The report provides test volume and sales forecasts for the following assays:

1. Cortisol

2. Estradiol

3. Follicle-Stimulating Hormone (FSH)

4. Gastrin

5. Growth Hormone/IGF-1

6. Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG)

7. LH

8. Progesterone

9. PTH/IO PTH

10. Prolactin

11. T3

12. T3 Free

13. T3 Uptake

14. T4 (Thyroxine)

15. T4 Free

16. TBG

17. Testosterone

18. Thyroglobulin Ab

19. TPO Ab

20. TSH



Geographic Regions and Countries

Asia-Pacific

Australia, Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam



Europe

Albania, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Moldova, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, Ukraine



Latin America

Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, Venezuela



Middle East

Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates



North America

Canada, Mexico, USA



During the next decade, the endocrine function testing market will undergo significant transformation. These changes will be caused by convergence of new and more stringent regulations; advances in diagnostic technologies, system engineering, automation, and IT; and intensifying competition. Some segments will start resembling commodity markets, where product positioning and cost per test are more critical than underlying technology. This evolving marketplace will create exciting opportunities for a variety of new instruments, reagent systems, and auxiliary products, such as specimen preparation devices, controls, calibrators and others.



This report is designed to help current suppliers and potential market entrants to identify and evaluate emerging opportunities and developed effective strategic responses.



Companies Profiled

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

DiaSorin

Eiken Chemical

Fujirebio

Grifols

Instrumentation Laboratory/Werfen

Kyowa Medex

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

PerkinElmer

Quest Diagnostics

Roche

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex

Thermo Fisher

Tosoh

Wako

