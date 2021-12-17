Insights on the Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Global Market to 2026 - Featuring 3M, Alfa Laval and GEA Group Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market Research Report by Product, Material, Technique, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market size was estimated at USD 5,749.28 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 6,483.96 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.11% reaching USD 12,044.27 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market was studied across Accessories, Filters, and Systems.

Based on Material, the market was studied across Mixed Cellulose Ester & Cellulose Acetate, Nylon Membrane Filters, Polycarbonate Track-etched, Polyethersulfone, Polytetrafluoroethylene, and Polyvinylidene Difluoride.

Based on Technique, the market was studied across Ion Exchange, Microfiltration, Nanofiltration, Reverse Osmosis, and Ultrafiltration.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Air Purification, Cell Separation, Final Product Processing, Raw Material Filtration, and Water Purification. The Final Product Processing is further studied across Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Filtration, Formulation & Filling Solutions, Protein Purification, Sterile Filtration, Vaccines & Antibody Processing, and Viral Clearance. The Raw Material Filtration is further studied across Bioburden Reduction, Media Buffers, and Prefiltration.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market, including 3M Company, Alfa Laval AB, Amazon Filters, Ltd., ARL Bio Pharma, Inc., Berghof Membrane Technology GmbH, Danaher Corporation, Donaldson Company, Inc., Eaton Corporation, GE Healthcare Inc., GEA Group AG, Graver Technologies, LLC, Koch Membrane Systems, Inc., Koch Separation Solutions, MEISSNER FILTRATION PRODUCTS, INC., Merck KGaA, MMS Membrane Systems, Novasep, LLC, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Repligen Corporation, Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Simsii Inc., Sterlitech Corporation, Synder Filtration, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Growing adoption of single-use technologies

5.2.2. Developments in drug production coupled with a wide range of uses of membrane filtration techniques

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. High cost associated with the technology

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Advancements in nanofiltration technology

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Complicated procedures and maintenance issues



6. Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Accessories

6.3. Filters

6.4. Systems



7. Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market, by Material

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Mixed Cellulose Ester & Cellulose Acetate

7.3. Nylon Membrane Filters

7.4. Polycarbonate Track-etched

7.5. Polyethersulfone

7.6. Polytetrafluoroethylene

7.7. Polyvinylidene Difluoride



8. Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market, by Technique

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Ion Exchange

8.3. Microfiltration

8.4. Nanofiltration

8.5. Reverse Osmosis

8.6. Ultrafiltration



9. Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Air Purification

9.3. Cell Separation

9.4. Final Product Processing

9.4.1. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Filtration

9.4.2. Formulation & Filling Solutions

9.4.3. Protein Purification

9.4.4. Sterile Filtration

9.4.5. Vaccines & Antibody Processing

9.4.6. Viral Clearance

9.5. Raw Material Filtration

9.5.1. Bioburden Reduction

9.5.2. Media Buffers

9.5.3. Prefiltration

9.6. Water Purification



10. Americas Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Taiwan

11.12. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. 3M Company

14.2. Alfa Laval AB

14.3. Amazon Filters, Ltd.

14.4. ARL Bio Pharma, Inc.

14.5. Berghof Membrane Technology GmbH

14.6. Danaher Corporation

14.7. Donaldson Company, Inc.

14.8. Eaton Corporation

14.9. GE Healthcare Inc.

14.10. GEA Group AG

14.11. Graver Technologies, LLC

14.12. Koch Membrane Systems, Inc.

14.13. Koch Separation Solutions

14.14. MEISSNER FILTRATION PRODUCTS, INC.

14.15. Merck KGaA

14.16. MMS Membrane Systems

14.17. Novasep, LLC

14.18. Parker Hannifin Corporation

14.19. Repligen Corporation

14.20. Sartorius Stedim Biotech

14.21. Simsii Inc.

14.22. Sterlitech Corporation

14.23. Synder Filtration, Inc.

14.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kyg5e9