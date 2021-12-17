Worldwide Cannabis Testing Services Industry to 2026 - Emergence of Large Pharma Companies in the Cannabis Market Space Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis Testing Services Market Research Report by Type, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cannabis Testing Services Market size was estimated at USD 318.46 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 373.58 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.64% reaching USD 844.28 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Cannabis Testing Services to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market was studied across Heavy Metal Testing, Microscopy Testing, Pesticide Screening, Potency Testing, Residual Solvent Screening, and Terpene Profiling.

Based on End-user, the market was studied across Cannabis Cultivators/Growers, Cannabis Drug Manufacturers, and Others (Research Institutes & Labs).

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Cannabis Testing Services Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Cannabis Testing Services Market, including Agilent Technologies, Inc., Agricor Laboratories, Autoscribe Informatics, CW Analytical, Danaher Corporation, DigiPath, Inc, Eurofins Scientific, EVIO Labs, GreenLeaf Lab, Hamilton Company, Merck & Co., Inc, PerkinElmer, Inc., PharmLabs LLC, Praxis Laboratory, ProVerde Laboratories, Inc, RESTEK CORPORATION, Saskatchewan Research Council, SC Laboratory, SGS Canada Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Steep Hill, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, and Waters Corporation.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Cannabis Testing Services Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Cannabis Testing Services Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Cannabis Testing Services Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Cannabis Testing Services Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Cannabis Testing Services Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Cannabis Testing Services Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Cannabis Testing Services Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Need for standardization in medical cannabis testing

5.2.2. Increasing legalization of medical cannabis across regions for easy access to patients

5.2.3. Evolving adoption of LIMS in cannabis testing laboratories for medical cannabis & marijuana

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. High initial cost of investment in analytical instruments

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Emergence of large pharma companies in the cannabis market space

5.4.2. Growing cannabis testing lab with the latest technology

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Lack of skilled and trained laboratory professionals



6. Cannabis Testing Services Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Heavy Metal Testing

6.3. Microscopy Testing

6.4. Pesticide Screening

6.5. Potency Testing

6.6. Residual Solvent Screening

6.7. Terpene Profiling



7. Cannabis Testing Services Market, by End-user

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Cannabis Cultivators/Growers

7.3. Cannabis Drug Manufacturers

7.4. Others (Research Institutes & Labs)



8. Americas Cannabis Testing Services Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Cannabis Testing Services Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Cannabis Testing Services Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

12.2. Agricor Laboratories

12.3. Autoscribe Informatics

12.4. CW Analytical

12.5. Danaher Corporation

12.6. DigiPath, Inc.

12.7. Eurofins Scientific

12.8. EVIO Labs

12.9. GreenLeaf Lab

12.10. Hamilton Company

12.11. Merck & Co., Inc.

12.12. PerkinElmer, Inc.

12.13. PharmLabs LLC

12.14. Praxis Laboratory

12.15. ProVerde Laboratories, Inc.

12.16. RESTEK CORPORATION

12.17. Saskatchewan Research Council

12.18. SC Laboratory

12.19. SGS Canada Inc.

12.20. Shimadzu Corporation

12.21. Steep Hill, Inc.

12.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

12.23. Waters Corporation



13. Appendix

