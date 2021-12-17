Global Faropenem Sodium Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Product, Type and Region

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Faropenem Sodium Market Research Report by Product, Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Faropenem Sodium Market size was estimated at USD 167.78 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 182.38 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.03% reaching USD 281.99 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Faropenem Sodium to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market was studied across Purity:97%-99% and Purity:>99%.

Based on Type, the market was studied across Injection Product and Table Product.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Faropenem Sodium Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Faropenem Sodium Market, including Alkem Laboratories Ltd., Canagen Pharmaceuticals Inc, DGpeptides Co., Ltd., Glentham Life Sciences Ltd, Hangzhou Verychem Science and Technology Co., Ltd., Huanggang LUBAN Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Hunan Warrant Chiral Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Kopran Ltd, Lunan Pharmaceutical Group, MANUS AKTTEVA BIOPHARMA LLP, Merck KGaA, NIKSAN HEALTHCARE, Rezcrit Healthcare, Shandong Chenlong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Shaoxing Hantai Pharmaceutical Co.Ltd, Shop RX Pharmacy, Shree Nath Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Trumac Healthcare, and Viraj Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Faropenem Sodium Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Faropenem Sodium Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Faropenem Sodium Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Faropenem Sodium Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Faropenem Sodium Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Faropenem Sodium Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Faropenem Sodium Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Increase in the prevalence of bacterial infections

5.2.2. Rising use for the treatment of upper and lower respiratory infections, urinary tract infection, and skin infections

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Side effects of Faropenem sodium tablets

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. New product development and process improvement

5.4.2. Continuous research and development driven by the emergence of microbial resistance

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Risk of development of cross-resistance



6. Faropenem Sodium Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Purity:97%-99%

6.3. Purity:>99%



7. Faropenem Sodium Market, by Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Injection Product

7.3. Table Product



8. Americas Faropenem Sodium Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Faropenem Sodium Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Faropenem Sodium Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Alkem Laboratories Ltd.

12.2. Canagen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

12.3. DGpeptides Co., Ltd.

12.4. Glentham Life Sciences Ltd.

12.5. Hangzhou Verychem Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

12.6. Huanggang LUBAN Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

12.7. Hunan Warrant Chiral Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

12.8. Kopran Ltd.

12.9. Lunan Pharmaceutical Group

12.10. MANUS AKTTEVA BIOPHARMA LLP

12.11. Merck KGaA

12.12. NIKSAN HEALTHCARE

12.13. Rezcrit Healthcare

12.14. Shandong Chenlong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

12.15. Shaoxing Hantai Pharmaceutical Co.Ltd.

12.16. Shop RX Pharmacy

12.17. Shree Nath Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

12.18. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

12.19. Trumac Healthcare

12.20. Viraj Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.



13. Appendix



