Robotic Assistance Devices Receives Order for 10 ROSA Stationary Security Robots from Recently Signed Dealer Vista Security Group

Detroit, Michigan, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Inc. (RAD) has received an order for 10 units of its popular ROSA (Responsive Observation Security Agent) security device from authorized dealer Vista Security Group, Inc. (VSG).



“Vista Security Group came to us a few months back, signed as an authorized dealer just weeks ago, and today they place an order for 10 ROSAs,” said Mark Folmer, RAD President. “Things are certainly accelerating at RAD and having a solid dealer like VSG successfully promoting our solutions will further enhance this growth.”

Although not identified due to existing non-disclosure agreements, RAD confirmed that the end user for these 10 ROSA deployments operates a large facility in an urban area, plagued by recent occurrences of theft and vandalism. RAD’s ROSA has received widespread acclaim due to its ability to detect and deter conditions that may often lead to costly and dangerous incidences of criminal behavior.

“We’re quite excited to be representing RAD, our clients are obviously responding well to their security solutions,” said Jeff Rinaldo, Partner at Vista Security Group Inc. “Positioning guards throughout this property would be very costly for the client. It’s our plan to integrate RAD devices like ROSA as a complement to our manned guarding options, utilizing guards as an escalated response to what the ROSAs may detect, keeping overall costs down for our clients.”

The company also confirmed that these 10 ROSA units are expected to be deployed in January and will be the recently released ROSA 3.0 models.

ROSA is a compact, self-contained, security and communication solution that can be deployed in about 15 minutes. Like other RAD solutions, it only requires power as it includes all necessary communications hardware. ROSA’s AI-driven security analytics include human and vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD’s software suite notification and response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA’s dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, or ROAMEO™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto.

