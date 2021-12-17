Corporate Travel Technology Leader Deem Honored With Four Culture and Leadership Awards from Comparably

Oakland, Calif., Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deem, a leading mobile and cloud technology provider for the corporate travel industry, today announced four new awards for culture and leadership from employee-review site Comparably. Deem employees provided anonymous reviews of the company that have ranked it among the top 5% of companies with fewer than 500 employees.

“These awards are wonderful to receive, but they’re really a testament to our team,” said David Grace, president, Deem. “They’re the ones who bring our culture to life through their ingenuity, professionalism and integrity. Together, we’ve created a company where everyone can bring their best self to their work, despite the challenges to our industry over the past 18 months. It’s an honor to lead here.”

These are not the first awards for Deem or its corporate travel software solution, Etta. The company has previously won numerous awards from Comparably including Best Outlook, Best Company in the Bay Area, Best Perks and Benefits, and Best Leadership Team. This Best CEO award is the second such acknowledgement for Deem President David Grace.

Additional 2021 awards for Deem and its mobile-first software, Etta, have come from the American Business Awards for Deem’s Travel SafetyCheck feature in the Etta platform, as well as multiple honors from Muse Creative Awards for the Etta mobile apps, accessibility features, Travel SafetyCheck, business travel platform, and more.

Learn more about Deem and the Etta corporate travel software at its signature virtual event, Miles Ahead, on March 2, 2022. Information and registration can be found at http://deemvirtualevents.com/milesahead2022.

If you’re passionate about travel and technology, and looking to join an award-winning, people-centric company, please review our open positions at https://www.deem.com/about/careers.

About Deem

Deem is on a mission to transform travel. Starring Etta, its mobile-first, corporate travel booking and management platform, Deem offers employees everything they need to easily make the right travel decisions for themselves and their company. Deem’s travel technology plugs into major travel agencies and expense solution providers, empowering more corporate customers and the world’s largest travel management companies.

Deem is a wholly owned and independently run subsidiary of Enterprise Holdings. The company is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices in Dublin, Ireland and Bangalore, India. Learn more at Deem.com.

