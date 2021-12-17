Fundbox Earns Great Place to Work Certification™

San Francisco, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fundbox, a financial platform for small businesses that provides fast and easy access to financial tools and resources, is proud to announce it has been Certified™ as a Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Fundbox. This year, 94% of employees said it’s a great place to work – 35 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

Roughly 75% of Fundbox employees filled out the Trust Index Survey about their experience working at the company, including how they feel about their job, colleagues, and senior leadership. Highlights include:

Respondents unanimously agreed they felt welcomed when they joined the company

98% said management is honest and ethical in its business practices, and 97% said management is approachable and easy to talk to

97% of respondents said people celebrate special events at Fundbox, and that people care about each other

Fundbox especially excels when it comes to its “Achva” value, which stands for camaraderie

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Fundbox is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

"Only great people can make a ‘place’ great to work, whether that place is physical or virtual,” said Prashant Fuloria, CEO of Fundbox. “I am proud of all Fundbox colleagues who bring their talents, passions, and values to work every day, and we are thrilled to have become Certified as a Great Place to Work™.”

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Fundbox

Fundbox is an AI-powered financial platform that provides small businesses fast and easy access to financial tools and resources. The company solves working capital needs through credit and payments solutions and has connected with over 325,000 businesses, unlocking more than $2.5B in working capital, and invested $100M into AI technology, gaining deep insights into the small business ecosystem. Fundbox has received numerous awards including the Forbes AI 50, CB Insights Fintech 250, and Fintech Breakthrough Awards. Learn more at fundbox.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

