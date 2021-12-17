NutraLife Biosciences Partners with KOR Medical to Create Cannabinoid-Based Wellness Products

COCONUT CREEK, FL, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NutraLife Biosciences Inc. (OTC: NLBS) announces a strategic partnership with KOR Medical and completes an initial order for a line of cannabinoid-based wellness products.



The initial products produced under this venture is a line of four ingestible items formulated to help improve overall health, including helping consumers sleep better, feel better, be calmer, and improve their quality of life.

Cannabinoids are natural compounds found in the cannabis plant. Dozens have been discovered, and many are known to cause different effects in the human body. One of the more well-known cannabinoids is CBD, which is said to decrease pain, reduce inflammation, and decrease anxiety. CBD is commonly extracted from industrial hemp and processed into oil and other products.

NutraLife Biosciences Inc., based in Coconut Creek, Fla., is a recognized manufacturer and distributor of private label and branded nutraceutical and skincare products. Over the last eight years, the company has created more than 50 products. It also has developed different ways to ingest them efficiently, including sprays, tinctures, and oral strips.

KOR Medical, based in Charleston, S.C., is a health and wellness company that performs extensive research and development into cannabinoids to find the most effective combinations for different people and different health conditions. With a goal of being “focused on alternative solutions for better futures,” the company also provides education to consumers about how various cannabinoids interact with the body.

Edgar Ward, NutraLife Biosciences President/CEO, said the partnership will benefit both companies as well as consumers seeking effective health and wellness solutions.

“We are both honored and grateful to be working with an exceptional like-minded organization focused on providing innovation in the medical cannabis industry,” Ward said. “We’ve enjoyed working with KOR Medical to provide these unique personalized cannabinoid formulations that support and help improve quality of life.”

Scotty Branch Co-Founder added:

“This collaboration with NutraLife Sciences can be deemed as progress towards innovative solutions powered by the plant. Our mission at KOR is to formulate, innovate and research cannabinoid products that have a therapeutic value to the consumer on a personal level. This partnership will accelerate our ability to make an impact in these areas. We look forward to the future and unveiling to the world the special attributes of the plant which will make an impact on society for years to come.”

Lindsey Leech, DNP, NP-C

Executive VP of Medical Affairs

Vikor Scientific, Charleston, S.C.

“At KOR Medical, we have a diverse leadership team of medical professionals, cannabis experts, and successful entrepreneurs who have all seen the benefits of cannabinoids first-hand. Collaborating with NutraLife Biosciences has helped us bring life-changing, wellness alternatives to fruition that will exceed mainstream methods for many years to come.”

“The new products produced by NutraLife Biosciences will be delivered and sold through KOR’s platform. The initial line includes KOR Calm, KOR Health, KOR Relief and KOR Sleep.”

For more information about NutraLife Bioscience visit NutraLifeBioSciences.com

For more information about KOR Medical visit kormedical.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature about NutraLife Biosciences, Inc. (the “Company”). You can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “future” or other similar expressions. The Company has based these forward-looking statements primarily on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect Company’s financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. There is no assurance that the Company’s current expectations and projections are accurate. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on the Company’s information on the date hereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. More detailed information about these risk factors is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties listed in the section entitled “Risk Factors,” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 24, 2021, as amended. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements except as required under applicable law.

Contact:

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc.

6601 Lyons Road, Suite L-6

Coconut Creek, FL 33073

Telephone 888-509-8901

www.NutraLifeBioSciences.com