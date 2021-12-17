Ten Business Interviews Airing on this Week’s New to The Street / Newsmax T.V. Broadcast, December 19, 2021, Showtime 10-11 AM ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street / Newsmax T.V. announces the broadcast line-up of its national syndicated 1- hour T.V. show this Sunday, December 19, 2021, airing time 10-11 AM ET.



New to The Street’s 278th T.V. show line-up, features ten (10) interviews of the following Companies and their businesses' representatives:

1). Cryptocurrency - Beatify, Inc.’s (CRYPTO: SONG) ($SONG) interview, Ms. Melissa B., Music Artist and Author – “Digitally Independent.”

2). GOLD – Glint Pay’s interview, Mr. Jason Cozen, CEO.

3). Cryptocurrency – EQIFI’s (CRYPTO: EQX )($EQX) interview, Mr. Brad Yasar, CEO.

4). Cryptocurrency – Vulcan Forged’s (CRYPTO: PYR) ($PYR) interview, Mr. Jamie Thomson, CEO.

5). Cryptocurrency – Alpaca Finance ’s (CRYPTO: ALPACA) ($ALPACA) interview, Mr. Peter Woodard, Head of Institutional Growth.

6). Cryptocurrency – BlockBank ’s (CRYPTO: BBANK) ($BBANK) interview, Mr. Darren Franceshini, COO

7). GlobeX Data Ltd.’s (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) interview, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

8). FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp.’s (OTCQB: FDMSF) (CSE: FDM) (FSE: TQ43) interview, David Vinokurov, CEO and President.

9). Rritual Superfoods, Inc.’s (OTCQB: RRSFF) (CSE: RSF) (FWB: 0RW) interview. Mr. Greg McCauley, COO.

10). Sekur’s® (division of GlobeX Data, Ltd ) “SPECIAL SEGMENT-Weekly Hack” interview, internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

New to The Street T.V. welcomes on this week’s show, Beatify, Inc.’s (CRYPTO: SONG) ($SONG) Ms. Melissa B., Music Artist and Author of “Digitally Independent,” who sits down for a NASDAQ in-studio interview with T.V. Anchor Jane King. Melissa gives her background and experience in the music and technology industries and explains how Beatify combines technology, music, and crypto in an easy-to-use streaming platform. She eloquently states that Beatify is the answer to all independent artists who want to get a fair share of exposure on a platform built for fair trade. Independent artists are becoming savvier within the Crypto world and finding new ways to make money. Melissa sees Beatify as a complete game-changer for songwriters and producers to get their fair share. Beatifyaudio.com gives the artist a fair-trade platform on music contributions, whereas competitor streaming platforms fail to pay fairly. Melissa talks about her book, “Digitally Independent,” a resource for all musicians and singers to understand how to produce, distribute, brand, and get paid for their artistic creations. As a decentralized music streaming platform, Beatify remains ahead of the curve with its technological attributes. The $SONG token positioned itself as a leader and industry disrupter in fairly paying for musical creations. A soon-to-be-released newly titled song, “Physical,” Melissa reveals that her new music will ONLY be available on Beatify, exclusively for the first month before she distributes the new release title on other standard and digital mediums.

The in-studio NASDAQ interview with Mr. Jason Cozen, CEO at Glint Pay , airs on this week’s New to The Street T.V. Anchor Jane King and Jason Cozen talk about the Company’s one-of-a-kind app, which uses GOLD as real currency to pay for goods and services. Jason describes how the app works in a synergistic relationship with MasterCard. Anyone can purchase as little or as much GOLD into their accounts and then use that GOLD stored value to make purchases. Download the app so that you can buy, save, and spend real GOLD and U.S. dollars digitally with Glint. Jason explains the regulatory requirements for the Company and the KYC (Know Your Customer) review on all subscribers who would like to become a client. With GOLD being the ultimate stored valued asset and FIAT currencies continuingly losing buying powers, Glint Pay provides the opportunity to buy GOLD and use it for purchases and savings. Clients purchase REAL GOLD, not gold credits, and at any time, clients can take possession of their GOLD holdings stored in a vault in Zurich, Switzerland. Millions of merchants and over 2 million ATMs in more than 210 countries and territories accepted the Glint card.

Mr. Brad Yasar, Chief Executive Officer at EQI F I (CRYPTO: EQX )($EQX) , joins the New to The Street T.V. for his in-studio NASDAQ interview. He explains to Anchor Jane King and viewers EQIFI’s digital platform, which merges traditional banking with a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) alternative. EQIFI’s Yield Aggregator product continues to generate impressive percentages, with approximately 17% yield for its first 3-months as a product offering and about 70% annual percentage yield (APY). Brad explains that if you own crypto that EQIFI accepts on its platform, you should subscribe and deposit any amount of that crypto into this Yield Aggregator. With Metaverse being the newest and hottest technology advancement in the market, Brad talks about EQIFI being a pioneer in the Metaverse that will offer a V.R. bank product. Just put on the V.R. headset and step into EQIFI’s bank. NASDAQ Market representatives approached Brad and his team, and together they entered a partnership to create a Crypto Index – publishing expected in 2022.

Mr. Jamie Thomson, CEO at Vulcan Forge (CRYPTO: PYR) ($PYR) , arrives on this week’s New to The Street T.V. show talking with T.V. Anchor Jane King. Viewers learn about the Company’s blockchain-based game studio with its play-to-earn games. Jamie explains how their gaming clients own the assets and make money while gaming using the $PYR token. He gives an example on the Metaverse and how Vulcan Forge positions itself to take advantage of the growing and evolving V.R. platform. With Vulcan Forge’s first-of-its-kind Metaverse game, VulcanVerse , a Greco-Roman fantasy Metaverse, is made up of 10,000 plots of land. Jamie tells viewers the game’s strategy, whereas the players own the assets on their blockchains, making them money.

New to The Street’s T.V. show airs the in-studio NASDAQ interview with Mr. Peter Woodard, Head of Institutional Growth, Alpaca Finance (CRYPTO: $ALPACA) ($ALPACA) . Talking with Anchor Jane King, Peter provides information about Alpaca as a lending platform on Binance Smart Chain, where lenders and browsers together help bring the power of DeFi. Alpaca’s crypto lending DeFi lending platform gets excellent financial returns for passive and active investors. Alpaca ’s leverage yield farming financial product allows solid APY returns for all risk-return appetites. Peter explains that its automated market-making technology assists both sides of a financial transaction. As an open DeFi platform generating wonderful APY, Peter believes that legacy financial institutions watch Alpaca Finance grow.

Mr. Darren Franceshini, Chief Operations Officer at BlockBank (CRYPTO: BBANK) ($BBANK) , talks in-studio at NASDAQ with New to The Street T.V.’s Host Jane King. Darren explains the business model at BlockBank as an all-in-one crypto application combining DeFi (Decentralized Finance) and CeFi (Centralized Finance) with A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) technology. There are 4-pillars of technology at BlockBank, DeFi Wallet, CeFi Custodial Wallet, Standard Banking Services, and Robo Advisors (AI), all combined bring a unique financial experience to clients. The Company continues to expand itself as Darren talks about the growth of the $BBANK token integration onto larger crypto protocol platforms, allowing others to purchase $BBANK on those crypto ecosystems. What makes BlockBank different from other DeFi crypto platforms is its full-service features, enabling clients to use both crypto and legacy banking on the same app. Darren reveals the in beta BlockBank’s Robo Advisor (A.I.) platform, a feature that takes customer inquiries and returns actionable insight in real-time to help clients navigate their decision-making. BlockBank provides the users with the right information set powered by AI-enabled analytics and risk management practices. BlockBank is fully compliant under banking and privacy regulations and rules necessary to operate. Anyone can apply to become a client; just go to Apple App Store and Google Play .

Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT), joins New to The Street T.V’s Anchor Jan King for this week’s update about the ever-growing corporate fundamental at GlobeX Data, Ltd. and its SekurSuite® cybersecurity products. Alan talks about Fundamental Research Corp.’s (FRC) most recent financial research report about the Company’s fundamentals. Even though the report gives ultraconservative projections, it does prove that the Company’s hard work is paying off, and these types of reports offer more financial awareness about corporate ongoings. Alain explains the current stock structure regarding percentages owned in common shares, warrants, and options. As always, Mr. Ghiai describes and emphasizes how GlobeX Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws.

New to The Street T.V. welcomes back Mr. David Vinokurov, President and CEO at FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (OTCQB: FDMSF) (CSE: FDM) (FSE: TQ43), a proprietary gaming and micro-services Company for Esports. David updates viewers about the Company’s most recent news about teaming up with the Paysafe Group. As the largest payment provider focusing on sports gaming, Paysafe opens payments options for the Fandom Sports wagering platform available for 70 different payment types in 40 countries. Working with Paysafe provides Fandom Sports customers with more flexible and easy access to place wagers at https://www.fandomesports.gg/#/ . David talks about the soon-to-be launch peer-to-peer wagering market with a full odds line wagering platform with a global presence.

New to the Street T.V airs Anchor Jane King’s interview with Mr. Greg McCauley, Chief Operations Officer, Rritual Superfood s , Inc. (OTCQB: RRSFF) (CSE: RSF) (FWB: 0RW). With many years of experience in the food and beverage industry, Mr. McCauley gives his outlook at Rritual Superfoods, Inc. He explains RRSFF’s plant-based consumer wellness brands offered to consumers. The Company’s mushroom-based elixirs support immunity, focus, and relaxations, whereas the Chaga Immune, Lion’s Mane Focus, and Reishi Relax elixir products each offer a unique wellness experience. The Company believes in the power of plant-based nourishment and the vital life nutrients available from its organic mushroom products. Rritual products are USDA-certified organic and are a caffeine-free option that can be mixed with other beverages or enjoyed by themselves.

New to The Street T.V. airs the “Weekly Hack - SPECIAL SEGMENT” about Sekur® (a division of GlobeX Data, Ltd .) with the internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO. Talking with T.V. Anchor Ana Berry, Alain enlightens the viewers of this “Weekly Hack,” bogus Covid-19 vaccination cards. Fake cards generated from legitimate vaccinated people are circulating the internet. Alain explains that the problem starts with a genuine holder putting a picture of their vaccination card on the internet; that data is then used in other places to hack identities. Alain explains that medical information is the most sought-after information on the “Dark Web.” He explains that you should never post anything like your vaccination card or other medical information on the internet; it is a problem waiting to happen. Alain recommends using both Sekur email and messenger for one’s most private transmission of information, including medical data. Alain says using a Sekur email for your most private internet communications can eliminate that fear of being hacked. And Sekur products operate through GlobeX Data’s HeliX technological platform in Switzerland, having very tough privacy laws. When using open-source internet platforms and unsecured emails, everyone remains at risk for a data breach. SekurSuite products never ask for phone numbers and never data mine. Stay tuned to next week’s episode of another real-world “Weekly Hack” segment. Remember: What is your data worth?

About Beatify (CRYPTO: SONG) ($SONG) :

Beatify, Inc. (CRYPTO: SONG) ($SONG) is a content streaming service utilizing blockchain technology that lets fans contribute to the careers of their favorite musicians directly and tangibly. It streamlines the process of royalty and song payments, protects intellectual property, and pays the musician in real-time. It offers users a unique way to experience their favorite Musicians/Creators and gives the Musicians/Creators complete control of their musical wallet. BEATIFY token is fully ERC20 compliant and available for purchase with ETH, Symbol: $SONG - https://beatifyaudio.com/ .

About Glint Pay :

Glint Pay gives the client the freedom to choose a monetary position in currency or gold as money. Clients can buy, save, exchange, and spend global currencies and gold around the world at a rate cheaper than banks. Glint is reliable and gives you more financial choices and more freedom. In addition to Glint Pay’s ground-breaking gold currency, their app also offers clients the freedom to save in USD as well as gold. Clients can exchange between them in seconds, on the move, and always get the real exchange rate and low, transparent fees. Use the Glint card to spend the money saved in wallets in more than 150 currencies, anywhere around the world that accepts Mastercard with only a 0.5% transaction fee. Glint is an Electronic Money Institution authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority (FAC) in the United Kingdom - https://glintpay.com/en_us/ .

About EQIFI (CRYPTO: EQX )($EQX) :

EQIFI (CRYPTO: EQX) ($EQX) builds a global DeFi (Decentralized Finance) gateway for you, delivering more products and services than any other platform and simplifying the complex world of DeFi. EQIFI is on a mission to become the gateway for everyone to the DeFi industry. EQIFI works to democratize financial products previously available to only the privileged few through blockchain technology. EQIFI’s infrastructure optimizes itself for real-time digital interactions. It is at the forefront, embracing today’s ever-demanding culture of instant access for the evolution of digital banking and finance technologies - https://www.eqifi.com/ .

About Vulcan Forge (CRYPTO: PYR) ($PYR) :

Vulcan Forge (CRYPTO: PYR) ($PYR) is an easy-to-play and easy-to-build ecosystem design, community-based project that promotes the development of world-class blockchain games by supporting developers through its incubation programs and crowdfunding. Blockchain game enthusiasts see Vulcan Forge as a one-stop shop where they can access popular games within a large NFT marketplace, buying and selling digital gaming assets. Its $PYR settlement, staking, and the entire ecosystem powers utility token. The ERC20 compatible $PYR is a cross-platform currency used in-game titles part of the Vulcan Forge gaming ecosystem - https://vulcanforged.com/ .

About Alpaca Finance (CRYPTO: ALPACA) ($ALPACA) :

Alpaca Finance (CRYPTO: ALPACA) ($ALPACA) is the largest lending protocol allowing leveraged yield farming on Binance Smart Chain. It helps lenders earn safe and stable yields and offers borrowers undercollateralized loans for leveraged yield farming positions, vastly multiplying their farming principles and resulting profits.‌ As an enabler for the entire DeFi ecosystem, Alpaca amplifies the liquidity layer of integrated exchanges, improving their capital efficiency by connecting L.P. borrowers and lenders. Through this empowering function, Alpaca has become a fundamental building block within a DeFi platform. Alpaca Finance is a fair-launch project with no pre-sale, no investor, and no pre-mine - https://www.alpacafinance.org/ .

About BlockBank (CRYPTO: BBANK) ($BBANK) :

BlockBank’s (CRYPTO: BBANK) ($BBANK) vision is to create an all-in-one crypto application that simplifies the user experience without compromising security, privacy, or decentralization. The Company aims to combine the best of DeFi and CeFi worlds in one place and incorporate A.I. technology to assist users in decision-making. Our objective is to expand the universe of global users and bring broader financial empowerment to them. In 2019, BlockBank launched its first mobile application. Since then, BlockBank has amassed over 50,000 users and will elevate its offerings with the launch of version 2 consisting of CeFi, DeFi, banking coupled with a robo-advisor- https://www.blockbank.ai/ .

About GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT):

GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted emails, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through approved wholesalers, distributors, and worldwide telecommunications companies. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https://www.globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and non-Sekur users through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data’s Swiss-hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military-grade encryption, and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com . Twitter: @globexdata.

About FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (OTCQB: FDMSF) (CSE: FDM) (FSE: TQ43):

Fandom Sports Media Corp. (OTCQB: FDMSF) (CSE: FDM)) (FSE: TQ43) operates an Esports/Sports wagering platform at www.fandomesports.gg . The platform is the ultimate mobile-friendly application for unfiltered raw Esports and Sports predictions and data interactions. Fandom allows passionate fans to unleash their primal passions, make predictions and/or wagers and earn rewards. Fandom Sports is a web application that instantly operates on an Android and iOS devices. It targets “Superfans,” who aspire to show the world they know their stuff better than the experts and their friends - giving them a chance to Play, Predict, and Get Rewarded. Fandom Sports is revolutionizing how consumers interact with streamed and broadcast content by creating www.fandomart.com , the Company’s own NFT marketplace. Fans will be able to tune in, watch, predict, wager, and create NFTs all on-platform - https://www.fandomesports.com/#/

About Rritual Superfoods, Inc. (OTCQB: RRSFF) (CSE: RSF) (FWB:0RW):

Rritual Superfoods, Inc. (OTCQB: RRSFF) (CSE: RSF) (FWB: 0RW) is a fast-growing functional superfood company that creates natural wellness products that support a holistic approach to a healthy lifestyle. The Company is poised to dominate a segment where demand and sales grow exponentially. Under the executive leadership with over 100 years of CPG pedigree, Rritual has launched distribution to major retailers and positioned itself as a leader in the functional health and wellness industry as a superfood platform. Rritual markets organic wellness products in the United States through an initial retail rollout which includes over 10,000 points of sale and through - www.rritual.com .

