Mediaocean to Host “The Mediaocean Retreat” during CES 2022, a Two-Day Thought Leadership Program Featuring Top Brands, Agencies, and Media Executives

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediaocean, the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, has released the agenda and speaker line-up for its inaugural two-day “Mediaocean Retreat,” co-produced in partnership with Beet.TV and The Room .



The new event, taking place on January 5 and 6 during the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), will feature dynamically-cast panels and fireside discussions with the industry’s most influential brands, agencies, and cross-platform media leaders.

On Day One of the two-day program on Wednesday, Jan. 5, Beet.TV will host their highly regarded “Beet.TV Leadership Summit,” outlining the new reality and emerging state of converged TV+ video for the year ahead. Names such as Sir Martin Sorrell, Melissa Grady and Rishad Tobaccowala line the agenda.

Speakers for the Beet.TV Leadership Summit on Day One, January 5, include:

Dan Aversano, SVP, Data, Analytics & Advanced Advertising at Univision

Jason Dailey, Director, Head of Agency, Facebook

Melissa Grady, CMO, Cadillac

Chrissie Hanson, Global Chief Strategy Officer, OMD

Jo Kinsella, President, TVSquared

Michael Law, CEO, Carat US

John Lee, Chief Data Officer, NBCUniversal Media

Kevin Lemberg, Head of Partnerships - Advertising Solutions, Comcast Technology Solutions

Sarah Personette, Chief Customer Officer, Twitter

Doug Rozen, CEO, dentsu Media

Sir Martin Sorrell, Executive Chairman, S4 Capital

Andre Swanston, SVP, Media & Entertainment Vertical, TransUnion

Rishad Tobaccowala, Author and Futurist

Jon Watts, Executive Director, The Project X Institute

Following on Day Two, January 6, Mediaocean will host their own thought leadership session, featuring an array of speakers across the brand, agency, and cross-platform greater ecosystem.

Speakers for January 6 include:

Kelly Abcarian, EVP, Measurement & Impact, Advertising & Partnerships, NBCU

Illianna Acosta, Channel Sales Manager, Ad Tech Partners, LinkedIn

Nii A. Ahene, COO, Chief Strategy Officer, Tinuiti

Eric Austin, Senior Director, Global Brand Building & Media Innovation, Procter & Gamble

Hugh Garvey, Editor in Chief, Sunset Publishing

Larry Harris, CEO, Alpha Precision Media

Jessy Jacques, Partner Manager, LMS Channel Sales, LinkedIn

Megan Jones, EVP Head of Media, Digitas North America

Alex Kantrowitz, Big Technology Founder & CNBC Contributor

David Levy, CEO, Open AP

Rachel Lowenstein, Managing Director of Inclusive Innovation, GroupM

Nancy Marzouk, CEO, MediaWallah

Ross McCray, CEO, VideoAmp

Joanna O'Connell, VP, Principal Analyst, Forrester Research

Megan Pagliuca, Chief Activation Officer, Omnicom Media Group

Karthik Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Nielsen

Vikram Somaya, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, PepsiCo

Matt Spiegel, EVP Marketing Solutions, Head of Media Vertical, TransUnion

Radha Subramanyam, Chief Research & Analytics Officer, CBS



“The Mediaocean Retreat” will run 12-4pm local time on Wednesday Jan. 5 and Thursday Jan. 6 with happy hours from 4-6pm. Co-working and meeting space will be available Wednesday Jan. 5 through Friday Jan. 7, from 9am to 4pm.

VENUE INFORMATION:

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

3rd Floor Gracia Ballroom

3708 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Specific topics for the two-day agenda include advertising creative, DEI, paid social, CTV, identity, and more. Mediaocean is creating a safe and inclusive space where industry leaders can gather for meetings, informal networking, and thought leadership content from a curated list of participants and industry leaders. All COVID protocols will be in place, including proof of vaccination, in order to ensure the health and safety of those in attendance.

In addition to Beet.TV and The Room , partners of The Mediaocean Retreat include Comcast Technology Solutions , LinkedIn , MediaGrid , Prohaska Consulting , Serial Marketers, Sunset Publishing , and TransUnion . The company will announce the final agenda and updates to the speaker line-up in the coming weeks.

Mediaocean Media Contacts:

Aaron Goldman, CMO

press@mediaocean.com

Neil Davies

703.402.0440

Broadsheet Communications for Mediaocean

neil@broadsheetcomms.com

Social Media:

For multimedia features such as exclusive content, photo postings, status updates and video of the events, please visit our Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/team.mediaocean/

For photos from ceremonies and events, please visit our Instagram page:

https://www.instagram.com/teammediaocean/

For news tweets, please visit our Twitter page:

https://twitter.com/teammediaocean

About Mediaocean

Mediaocean is the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising. With more than $200 billion in annualized media spend managed through its software, Mediaocean connects brands, agencies, media, technology, and data. Using AI and machine learning technology to control marketing investments and optimize business outcomes, Mediaocean powers campaigns from planning, buying, ad serving, and creative personalization to analysis, optimization, invoices, and payments. Mediaocean employs 1,500 staff across 30 global offices and supports over 100,000 people using its products. Visit www.mediaocean.com for more information.



