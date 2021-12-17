Mediaocean to Host “The Mediaocean Retreat” during CES 2022, a Two-Day Thought Leadership Program Featuring Top Brands, Agencies, and Media Executives

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediaocean, the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, has released the agenda and speaker line-up for its inaugural two-day “Mediaocean Retreat,” co-produced in partnership with Beet.TV and The Room.
The new event, taking place on January 5 and 6 during the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), will feature dynamically-cast panels and fireside discussions with the industry’s most influential brands, agencies, and cross-platform media leaders.
On Day One of the two-day program on Wednesday, Jan. 5, Beet.TV will host their highly regarded “Beet.TV Leadership Summit,” outlining the new reality and emerging state of converged TV+ video for the year ahead. Names such as Sir Martin Sorrell, Melissa Grady and Rishad Tobaccowala line the agenda.
Speakers for the Beet.TV Leadership Summit on Day One, January 5, include:
- Dan Aversano, SVP, Data, Analytics & Advanced Advertising at Univision
- Jason Dailey, Director, Head of Agency, Facebook
- Melissa Grady, CMO, Cadillac
- Chrissie Hanson, Global Chief Strategy Officer, OMD
- Jo Kinsella, President, TVSquared
- Michael Law, CEO, Carat US
- John Lee, Chief Data Officer, NBCUniversal Media
- Kevin Lemberg, Head of Partnerships - Advertising Solutions, Comcast Technology Solutions
- Sarah Personette, Chief Customer Officer, Twitter
- Doug Rozen, CEO, dentsu Media
- Sir Martin Sorrell, Executive Chairman, S4 Capital
- Andre Swanston, SVP, Media & Entertainment Vertical, TransUnion
- Rishad Tobaccowala, Author and Futurist
- Jon Watts, Executive Director, The Project X Institute
Following on Day Two, January 6, Mediaocean will host their own thought leadership session, featuring an array of speakers across the brand, agency, and cross-platform greater ecosystem.
Speakers for January 6 include:
- Kelly Abcarian, EVP, Measurement & Impact, Advertising & Partnerships, NBCU
- Illianna Acosta, Channel Sales Manager, Ad Tech Partners, LinkedIn
- Nii A. Ahene, COO, Chief Strategy Officer, Tinuiti
- Eric Austin, Senior Director, Global Brand Building & Media Innovation, Procter & Gamble
- Hugh Garvey, Editor in Chief, Sunset Publishing
- Larry Harris, CEO, Alpha Precision Media
- Jessy Jacques, Partner Manager, LMS Channel Sales, LinkedIn
- Megan Jones, EVP Head of Media, Digitas North America
- Alex Kantrowitz, Big Technology Founder & CNBC Contributor
- David Levy, CEO, Open AP
- Rachel Lowenstein, Managing Director of Inclusive Innovation, GroupM
- Nancy Marzouk, CEO, MediaWallah
- Ross McCray, CEO, VideoAmp
- Joanna O'Connell, VP, Principal Analyst, Forrester Research
- Megan Pagliuca, Chief Activation Officer, Omnicom Media Group
- Karthik Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Nielsen
- Vikram Somaya, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, PepsiCo
- Matt Spiegel, EVP Marketing Solutions, Head of Media Vertical, TransUnion
- Radha Subramanyam, Chief Research & Analytics Officer, CBS
“The Mediaocean Retreat” will run 12-4pm local time on Wednesday Jan. 5 and Thursday Jan. 6 with happy hours from 4-6pm. Co-working and meeting space will be available Wednesday Jan. 5 through Friday Jan. 7, from 9am to 4pm.
VENUE INFORMATION:
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
3rd Floor Gracia Ballroom
3708 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Specific topics for the two-day agenda include advertising creative, DEI, paid social, CTV, identity, and more. Mediaocean is creating a safe and inclusive space where industry leaders can gather for meetings, informal networking, and thought leadership content from a curated list of participants and industry leaders. All COVID protocols will be in place, including proof of vaccination, in order to ensure the health and safety of those in attendance.
In addition to Beet.TV and The Room, partners of The Mediaocean Retreat include Comcast Technology Solutions, LinkedIn, MediaGrid, Prohaska Consulting, Serial Marketers, Sunset Publishing, and TransUnion. The company will announce the final agenda and updates to the speaker line-up in the coming weeks.
