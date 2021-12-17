FeedbackFruits Wins Two Awards at the Reimagine Education Awards

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FeedbackFruits has been selected from over 1,100 submissions as a multiple winner of the Reimagine Education Awards 2021, across two categories. The Dutch EdTech scale-up won the Gold Award in the "E-Learning" category for the active learning Tool Suite, and the Silver Award in the "Artificial Intelligence" category for the Automated Feedback tool.

The Reimagine Education Awards is the largest global awards program for innovative pedagogies. The awards, organized by the Wharton School and QS Quacquarelli Symonds, celebrate approaches that enhance student learning outcomes and employability, thus fundamentally changing the educational landscape.

Nunzio Quacquarelli, CEO, QS and co-founder of Reimagine Education, said: "[...] With over 300 independent judges participating in the evaluation process, plus a distinguished 20-persons Grand Jury, our winners have received the unequivocal backing of expert educationalists across the world. They should take exceptional pride in their achievement."

FeedbackFruits has been co-creating evidence-based pedagogical technology with thought-leading institutions since 2012. Ranked as the 42nd fastest-growing technology company in the Netherlands by Deloitte in November, FeedbackFruits is now partnered with over 100 higher education institutions worldwide, such as Cornell University, Texas Tech University, TU Delft, Monash University, and Central Michigan University. The winning FeedbackFruits projects aim to provide educators with the utmost flexibility and scalability to engage their students in any educational context.

Ewoud de Kok, CEO of FeedbackFruits, attributes this achievement to the company's commitment to centering educators in developing pedagogical technology: "The awards are not only for FeedbackFruits, but for the entire education sector that is affiliated with our EdTech DoTank. In the EdTech DoTank, we develop all tools through co-creation with educational institutions, which together form our tool suite."

For Joost Verdoorn, Head of Product at FeedbackFruits, the awards were the legitimization of the company's focus on security and transparency: "Because we develop not only our tools but also artificial intelligence in co-creation with our education partners, we safeguard public values such as privacy, security and sovereignty in our code. In many companies, AI is a black box where sometimes wrong motives are programmed in; we want to prevent this at all times and therefore we involve our partners in every step of the process."

This achievement has validated FeedbackFruits' mission of empowering the main drivers of educational transformation - the educators - to implement effective pedagogy that enhances the learning experience and moves pedagogical innovation forward.

About FeedbackFruits

FeedbackFruits is an EdTech scale-up based in Amsterdam whose mission is to drive student engagement while increasing teacher productivity. The platform encompasses a range of learning activities such as self and peer assessment, online discussion, and team-based learning. For further information, visit feedbackfruits.com.

About Reimagine Education Awards 2021

Reimagine Education is a global conference and competition, open to educational innovators from all around the world. For further information, visit reimagine-education.com/ .

