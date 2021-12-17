Resolution passed by Vopak’s Extraordinary General Meeting

Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 17 December 2021

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Koninklijke Vopak N.V. (Royal Vopak) held on

17 December 2021 passed the following resolution:

Appointment of Mr. D.J.M. Richelle (Dick) as a member of the Executive Board as per 1 January 2022 for a term of 4 years until the close of the first general meeting to be held in 2026.

About Royal Vopak

This press release contains inside information as meant in clause 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation. The content of this report has not been audited or reviewed by an external auditor.

