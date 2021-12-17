DRESSX and the M.T.A. (Metaverse Travel Agency) Partner to Bring AR Metahelmets Decentralized NFTs to Life Without Creating Fashion Waste

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DRESSX and Kollectiff partner up to create limited edition Metahelmets as part of The M.T.A. (Metaverse Travel Agency ).

DRESSX is providing a unique utility for the owners of the Metahelmets to wear the items via Augmented Reality (AR). The link to the first Metahelmet on DRESSX can be found here: https://dressx.app.link/zNItKc30Slb .

"This partnership with Kollectiff is exciting because it provides an experience in addition to the Metahelmet accessories," says Daria Shapovalova, DRESSX CEO and co-founder. "If we were creating tangible, physical Metahelmets for users to wear to enter the world via AR, there would be a lot of raw materials waste. The metaverse provides the opportunity to create something without that same barrier to entry, in a fraction of the time. It also allows us to reach more people and open this experience to a wider audience."

A year after its launch, DRESSX became the world's largest digital fashion store targeting Gen Z and Millennials who demand a new shopping solution - digital, sustainable, and affordable. People who purchase the M.T.A. Metahelmet can create an unlimited number of videos and photos wearing their Metahelmets in the DRESSX App.

"Metaverse is being developed fast, but there is still a way to go, that's why bridging irl and meta experiences is the most relevant utility and we at DRESSX provide it through augmented reality. This is absolutely aligned with the mission of the Metaverse Travel Agency and Metahalmets are the perfect products to introduce with all the utilities" - says Natalia Modenova, DRESSX COO and co-founder.

Purchasing a Metahelmet gives people access to the M.T.A. universe of exclusive activations, events, and abilities. It also unlocks exclusive content, such as member-only spaces, private quests, and adventures, community events, and rewards.

The M.T.A. Discord Community has grown to 15,000 members in a short amount of time. The link to join the Discord is here: https://discord.com/invite/KCA5GCV2kE .

"We are thrilled to be partnering with DRESSX to make our Metahelmets usable via AR," says Tino Vivo at The M.T.A. powered by Kollectiff. "We are looking forward to working with DRESSX on our full collection."

People will now be able to try on the Metahelmets in the DRESSX store. There will also be limited-edition branded DRESSX Metahelmets coming soon.

DRESSX and The M.T.A. will be hosting an event on December 18 at noon PST in Decentraland. You can join the event here: https://play.decentraland.org/?position=94%2C20&realm=unicorn-blue . The coordinates are 94, 21 to join.

View a video example of a user wearing the M.T.A. Metahelmet: https://youtu.be/LxpJmMIChjc

About DRESSX:

We strongly believe that the amount of clothing produced today is way greater than humanity needs. We share the beauty and excitement that physical fashion creates, but we believe that there are ways to produce less, to produce more sustainably, and not to produce at all. At the current stage of DRESSX development, we aim to show that some clothes can exist only in their digital versions. Don't shop less, shop digital fashion.

About Kollectiff:

Kollectiff is a web3 studio leveraging emerging technologies to create engaging and connected brand experiences, dedicated to onboarding brands into the Metaverse. Kollectiff has developed their own IP in the form of an NFT collection, called the M.T.A. (Metaverse Travel Agency), and was created in partnership with The Sandbox and Decentraland.

Kollectiff is opening a large NFT Gallery and Members Club in Los Angeles in Q1.

About the M.T.A.:

The M.T.A. is on a mission to organize and support those who will build the future of the Metaverse. M.T.A. stands for Metaverse Travel Agency. The project will grow to include its own creative universe, featuring layered storylines, community events and challenges, partnership activations, and more. In the coming year, the M.T.A. will grow to become the bridge between metaverses that pushes the space forward. The project is powered by Kollectiff, a creative tech studio dedicated to launching moonshots in the metaverse and beyond.

