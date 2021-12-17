Global Industry 4.0 Markets, 2021-2027 - Growing Adoption of Industrial IoT, Use of Robotics, & Large Investments in Digitalisation

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry 4.0 Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global industry 4.0 market to grow with a robust CAGR over the forecast period from 2021-2027.



The report on the global industry 4.0 market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027.

The study on industry 4.0 market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.



The report on industry 4.0 market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global industry 4.0 market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global industry 4.0 market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Growing adoption of industrial internet of things

Growing use of robotics

Large investments in digitalisation

2) Restraints

Cybersecurity threats

3) Opportunities

New technological advancements

Company Profiles

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Mircosoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

ABB Ltd

Intel Corporation

Siemens AG

SAP SE

General Electric Company

HMS Industrial Networks AB

Festo GB

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Industry 4.0 Market Highlights

2.2. Industry 4.0 Market Projection

2.3. Industry 4.0 Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Industry 4.0 Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Industry 4.0 Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End Users

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Industry 4.0 Market



4. Industry 4.0 Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Industry 4.0 Market by Technology

5.1. Industrial Robotics

5.2. Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

5.3. 3D Printing

5.4. Artificial Intelligence

5.5. Blockchain

5.6. Augmented and Virtual Reality

5.7. Others



6. Global Industry 4.0 Market by End Users

6.1. Automotive

6.2. Aerospace

6.3. Energy & Power

6.4. Industrial Equipment

6.5. Electrical & Electronics Equipment

6.6. Social Networking

6.7. Others



7. Global Industry 4.0 Market by Region 2021-2027

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Industry 4.0 Market by Technology

7.1.2. North America Industry 4.0 Market by End Users

7.1.3. North America Industry 4.0 Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Industry 4.0 Market

8.2. Companies Profiled



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rbtoz1



