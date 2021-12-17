EzFill Announces Branding and Marketing Partnership with Wonderfield

--Leading Florida-Based Mobile Fueling Company to Debut

New Marketing Campaign in January--

MIAMI, FL, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EzFill Holdings, Inc. (“EzFill” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EZFL), a pioneer and emerging leader in the on-demand mobile fuel industry, announced today it has formed a new branding and marketing partnership with Wonderfield , a leading digital creative agency.

“Wonderfield has worked with some of today’s most innovative and creative companies, making it an ideal partner as we continue to expand our service offerings throughout Florida and beyond,” said Mike McConnell, CEO of EzFill. “The need for on-demand mobile fueling is growing at a rapid pace, and we believe Wonderfield’s branding and marketing expertise will help EzFill build a position as a national leader in the industry.”

The rebranding will include a new logo and marketing materials that retain EzFill’s instantly recognizable orange hue. The marketing strategy will initially focus on something even more important than a full tank of gas: giving people more time to spend doing what they love. The campaign is scheduled to launch throughout South Florida in January with billboards on i95, wrapped vehicles, and a fully integrated digital strategy that will bring greater awareness to consumers, fleet businesses, and specialty operators.

"We are thrilled to partner with EzFill to roll out an extensive omni-channel marketing campaign that speaks to its incredible innovation,” said Joshua Abehsera, CEO of Wonderfield. “EzFill’s orange vehicles have already given it an iconic presence in the South Florida market, and this partnership allows us to create purpose and values-driven marketing campaigns focused on giving customers back precious time they don’t have to spare in today’s on-demand world.”

About EzFill

EzFill is a leader in the fast-growing mobile fuel industry, with the largest market share in its home state of Florida. Its mission is to disrupt the gas station fueling model by providing consumers and businesses with the convenience, safety, and touch-free benefits of on-demand fueling services brought directly to their locations. For commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes enables operators to begin their daily operations with fully fueled vehicles. For more information, please visit www.ezfl.com.

About Wonderfield

Wonderfield allows brands to succeed in the digital world through impactful storytelling and digital experiences. The company maintains an independent spirit while enjoying the scale of working within a network. It is small enough to be nimble and big enough to deliver complex projects. For more information, visit https://wonderfield.studio/ .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; our ability to complete capital raising transactions; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned.

Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.