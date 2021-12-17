NSAV ANNOUNCES CN ASIA HAS JOINED NIRVANA META PROJECT, FORMATION OF CONSORTIUM TO FOLLOW

London, England, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that Malaysian conglomerate, CN Asia Corporation Bhd https://www.cnasia.com/ , has joined the recently launched Nirvana Meta project http://nirvanameta.com/home . CN Asia is a holding company which trades on the Malaysian Stock Exchange Main Board KLSE: CNASIA (7986). NSAV is thrilled to welcome CN Asia as a partner with Nirvana Meta for the Malaysia region and is truly honored to have been a part of the spectacular and hugely successful December 14 grand launching of Nirvana Meta in Malaysia. Below is footage of the event to which NSAV is also the main sponsor.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F3SxgViMjtg

Last week, NSAV announced that the Company has partnered with Nirvana Meta to enter the $500 billion annual global Metaverse market. Nirvana Meta will bring NSAV into the RPG (Role Playing Games) metaverse gaming arena. Published reports predict the global metaverse market will reach $800 billion annually by 2024.

https://www.bloomberg.com/professional/blog/metaverse-may-be-800-billion-market-next-tech-platform/

Mr. Wang Jie, CEO of Nirvana Meta stated, “This relationship is a proven milestone and achievement for Nirvana Meta. With NSAV's involvement, I am confident that more partners will join our project and harmonize this huge market opportunity together with us. It has been a great pleasure working with Desmond Lim, CEO of NSAV. He is running a very professional team."

Mr. Chang Chee Ching, Executive Director of CN Asia stated, “CN Asia will form a consortium with Metaverse and other parties to promote Nirvana Meta in Malaysia and South East Asia, with the ultimate objective of forming a joint venture between a subsidiary of CNASIA and Metaverse when it is determined to be commercially and economically viable. We would also assist Metaverse and Bebao to ensure compliance with the relevant laws and regulations in Malaysia, including the licensing requirements related to Nirvana Meta and also the rest of the region when necessary.”

Dato’ Sri Desmond Lim, Interim CEO and Senior Vice President of Cryptocurrency Operations, “NSAV will continue to work closely with Nirvana Meta to ensure that Metaverse GameFi will become a game-changer in the industry. We were extremely excited to be part of the Nirvana Meta grand launching and to also be the main sponsor is icing on the cake.”

https://sg.finance.yahoo.com/news/gamefi-potential-change-lives-create-192702157.html

About CN Asia:

CN Asia is a public limited company, listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad under the sector of Industrial Products and is involved in the business of investment holdings and providing management services. Its subsidiaries are involved in the manufacturing and supply of storage tanks such as underground and overground tanks and skid tanks for the petroleum, logistics, power generation and general process industries. The public listed company also provides metal forming services which includes dish end and plate rolling services for the food and beverage, petrochemical, energy and heavy engineering industries. In the transportation industry, CN Asia manufactures vacuum tanks, pressure vessels and road tankers, which are used in transporting CO2. It also provides piping works for the petroleum industry including specialized engineering and fabrication works.

About Nirvana Meta:

Nirvana Meta is a 3D new magic chain developed by South Korean blockchain gaming company NirvanaSoft, adapted from the classic Korean fantasy online games, with all its classic elements. Games with beautiful picture style, rich epic content, large-scale 3D siege warfare, the unique magic of the magic of PK play attention. And put forward to "magic play" as the core of the "new magic" chain tour concept, from "magic vision, magic play, magic battle" three aspects of the chain tour redefined the new standard.

About NSAV:

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

