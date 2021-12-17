Heading Into 2022, Team One Doubles Down On Talent Management & Employee Growth With Two Senior Promotions

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team One, the Publicis Groupe’s fully integrated media, digital and communications agency for premium brands, announced today the promotion of two senior executives that will help strengthen the agency’s commitment to its people and talent. Team One has promoted Susanna Leighton to Executive Director of Resource Management and Operations, a new position for the agency, and Amy Small to Executive Director of Talent.



“As we head into a new year and map out our priorities for 2022, our people, and the important work they do, continue to be at the top of that list,” said Julie Michael, CEO of Team One. “In the midst of this great labor shuffle happening across the marketing industry, we are aiming to buck the trends to ensure that we have the most passionate workforce in the industry by doubling-down on recruiting the brightest talent, while challenging and unleashing our current teams. To launch remarkable ideas into the world, a commitment to talent and resources is more important than ever right now, and Susanna and Amy are the perfect people to help guide our efforts here.”

Leighton, who has been with Team One for the last 14 years, previously served as the agency’s Management Director of Resource and Talent Planning. In her new role, she will amplify and allocate the talent of the agency, overseeing people analytics, leading annual client scoping processes, managing key financial measures for the agency, championing employee advancement and cross-team opportunities.

“I am constantly inspired by our people, their intelligence, creativity, collaboration, and their entrepreneurial spirit, all in service of our creative product and clients’ business. I’m very much looking forward to stepping into this new role and partnering with key leaders across Team One to strategize and implement new staffing models, identify growth opportunities for talent and continue to build thriving cross-functional teams,” remarked Leighton.

With the promotion of Amy Small, Team One will work to create a more centralized team that will provide support, resources, direction and inspiration to its employee base in all stages of career growth. In her new role, Small’s oversight will extend from recruiting into a larger framework of both human resources and talent acquisition.

Since joining Team One in 2012, Small has helped the agency’s talent recruitment process through her previous roles as Associate Talent Director and most recently as Talent Director. “I’m really excited to join Team One’s leadership team and I’m hopeful that my presence will continue to bring Talent to the forefront of our thinking, knowing our people are our greatest currency. I think what Team One offers in our industry is very specific and unique, and is a big draw for talent. I'm excited to have the opportunity to bring some innovative new programs into the mix,” said Small.

Leighton and Small will both report to agency CEO Julie Michael.

About Team One

Team One is Publicis Groupe’s fully integrated media, digital and communications agency dedicated to helping premium brands thrive in the modern media landscape. With 450 employees, Team One has six North American offices, including its Los Angeles headquarters, Dallas, New York, Chicago, Atlanta and Boise. Team One clients include Lexus and the Lexus Dealer Association, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, W Hotels, Marriott International, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Harman International, Wisk, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP Inc., Sparklight and Cathay Pacific. Named to Fast Company’s 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators list, Team One continues to be recognized for its unique culture that encourages innovation at all levels. To learn more about the agency’s work, team, and innovation ethos, visit TeamOne-USA.com.

