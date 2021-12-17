CryptoCurrencyWire Announces Re-Engagement with The North American Bitcoin Conference (BTC Miami)

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”), one of 50+ brands part of IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), today announces the continuation of its collaboration with Keynote in its capacity as an official newswire of The North American Bitcoin Conference (“BTC Miami”) . The conference will take place at Miami’s James L. Knight Center on Jan. 17-19, 2022.



Recognized throughout the industry as a must-attend event for blockchain and crypto enthusiasts, The North American Bitcoin Conference enables conference attendees to share their knowledge and make sense of the ever-changing global landscape for digital ledger technologies. Returning for its 8th annual iteration, BTC Miami will host tech billionaire Mark Cuban, Miami Mayor Francis C. Suarez, and Peter Smith, CEO & Co-Founder of Blockchain.com, among various others.

IBN and CCW will work in conjunction with one another to leverage an extensive array of corporate communications solutions to increase recognition for conference participants seeking to enhance visibility before investors, journalists, consumers and the public. Brand awareness strategies being provided by CCW include wire-grade press releases, amplified article syndication across CCW’s 5,000+ strategic distribution partners, featured placement of the conference IBN and CCW’s dedicated events page along with featured placement in CryptoCurrencyWire’s email newsletter.

“We are pleased to extend our multi-year collaboration with the CryptoCurrencyWire and IBN teams,” said Matthew Lutz, CMO of Keynote. “Coupled with their expansive news coverage, direct connections to a broad and diverse audience and expansive social media capabilities, we will once again provide exceptional exposure and value to our presenters and sponsors.”

In addition to CryptoCurrencyWire’s widespread dissemination of articles and press releases, IBN will provide social media coverage of the in-person event. Collectively among its 50+ brands, the network now has more than 2 million likes and followers across various social networking platforms.

This year’s conference, which will be kicked off by Miami Mayor, Francis Suarez, will touch on several key topics, including the future of crypto regulation, the possibilities and opportunities inherent to non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the latest developments surrounding the metaverse and much more.

“We are always excited for each opportunity to work with Keynote’s team,” said Jonathan Keim, Director of Communications for CryptoCurrencyWire. “This ongoing collaboration is a highlight for us and our team is very much looking forward to attending the upcoming event.”

To find out more and register, visit the event’s official website at https://www.btcmiami.com

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets, (3) enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) to nearly 2 million followers, and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where news, content and information about crypto converge.

To receive instant SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text “CRYPTO” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit https://www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published: https://CCW.fm/Disclaimer

Corporate Communications Contact:

CryptoCurrencyWire

New York, NY

www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com

(212) 418-1217

Editor@CryptoCurrencyWire.com



