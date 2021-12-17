TMCF-Novartis US Foundation HBCU Alliance Accepting 2022 Faculty Grant Applications

Washington, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), in partnership with the Novartis US Foundation, is accepting research grant applications from faculty at select Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) for its 2022 grant cycle. Applications are due by January 10, 2022 and can be submitted online at bit.ly/FacultyGrantApplication.

The competitive faculty research grant program offers up to 10 grants of $25,000 each year to select HBCU faculty, totaling 100 grants over 10 years, and an investment of $2.25 million, focusing on actionable solutions to health equity issues that disproportionally affect communities of color. COVID-19 has exacerbated these issues, which does not bode well for the future economic position of Black Americans.

In 2021, TMCF and the Novartis US Foundation established a 10-year alliance to address educational and health inequities in the Black community, with 27 HBCUs and Historically Black Medical Schools at the core of the partnership. This solutions-focused alliance aims to deliver meaningful impact through deep engagement, including establishing faculty research grants and supporting annual scholarships, career readiness and leadership development for HBCU students.

This effort is a part of TMCF’s larger mission to advance pathways toward economic mobility for HBCU students and intentionally diversify the future work force. Recent data from McKinsey & Company shows that significant economic and human value can be gained when Black Americans are fully engaged in the economy. HBCUs are uniquely positioned to foster such engagement.

For more information about the TMCF-Novartis US Foundation HBCU Alliance, please visit www.tmcf.org.

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

