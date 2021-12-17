TRIOSE Wins National Sustainability Award for Supply Chain Companies

WYOMISSING, Pa., Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRIOSE Inc. has been named a recipient of Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2021 Green Supply Chain Award. TRIOSE, the leading provider of intelligent healthcare supply chain solutions, won the award for its commitment to sustainability in all phases of the supply chain, from sourcing and procurement to product lifecycle management.



TRIOSE’s sustainability mindset has led the company toward a number of strategies to reduce the impact of its operations on the environment. These strategies together form a suite of environmental safeguards that Supply & Demand Chain Executive found compelling as it considered candidates for its 2021 awards. The award decision hinged on factors including the partnership between TRIOSE and other green companies, such as UPS, 2020 recipient of GreenBiz’s Top 25 Most Sustainable Fleets Award, as well as TRIOSE’s knack for innovative courier and fleet solutions. TRIOSE is noted for the technology it utilizes to optimize routes and vehicle maintenance, reducing fuel consumption and overall carbon footprint.

“TRIOSE has always been a company that recognizes the importance of being stewards of the environment,” said Ira Tauber, President of TRIOSE. “Whether we’re dealing with clients’ supply chain inefficiencies or our own internal initiatives, we have always made it a priority to reduce waste, maximize the longevity of our resources, and go above conventional standards to make ourselves as green as possible. It’s gratifying to see that effort recognized.”

TRIOSE intends to continue its focus on environmental sustainability in coming years. The organization’s plans include further partnerships with like-minded supply chain vendors and the use of alternative fuels and electric vehicles.

For more information about how TRIOSE is working to make a positive impact, please visit https://triose.com/about/give-five/ .

About TRIOSE, Inc.

For over 20 years, TRIOSE has helped health systems manage their supply chain operations and gain visibility over costs, returning time to serve patients. TRIOSE has a singular mission of making a difference in healthcare, allowing for deeper industry insights. TRIOSE has helped over 10,000 healthcare locations and continues to innovate with each one we serve. At TRIOSE, customers can rely on our team of experts to realize savings, so they can focus on what matters most, the patient.

TRIOSE is the recognized industry leader in Healthcare Supply Chain Logistics. Recent honors include Vizient Purchased Services Supplier of the Year, Philadelphia SmartCEO, Vizient NOVAPLUS® Supplier of the Year, AHA Gold Level Workplace Health Achievement, and nine consecutive appearances on the Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies.