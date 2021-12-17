Livanta Launches #MyRoleCounts Social Media Toolkit

ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md., Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help raise public awareness about the important role of family caregivers, Livanta LLC has launched a new social media toolkit, #MyRoleCounts. A social media toolkit contains information and resources needed to promote a cause, event, or idea. Livanta created the toolkit and its unique hashtag in response to the RAISE Family Caregiving Advisory Council's "Initial Report to Congress."

The RAISE Family Caregiving Act was passed in 2018 to recognize, assist, include, support, and engage family caregivers. The council's landmark report, which was published in September 2021, notes that many individuals who provide care for a relative or other person may not self-identify as a caregiver, and therefore, may not be aware of available resources. In addition, the report noted that a lack of self-identification leads to inaccurate or incomplete research, which makes it hard for policymakers to understand the needs of the nation's caregivers.

"Raising awareness about caregivers is especially important as the aging population is growing and caregivers continue to be the backbone of support for Medicare beneficiaries," explained Livanta Executive Director Lance Coss. As a Beneficiary and Family Centered Care - Quality Improvement Organization (BFCC-QIO), Livanta's case review and other services are available to Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers.

Livanta's social media toolkit emphasizes various tasks that caregivers may perform, such as picking up and delivering groceries, providing transportation to doctor's appointments or the pharmacy, assisting with personal care, or helping with household duties. By highlighting a variety of caregiver duties, the toolkit aims to help individuals recognize themselves as caregivers. The toolkit also directs caregivers to resources and information to enable them to continue providing care.

The comprehensive social media toolkit contains 18 graphics and several recommended postings and hashtags that, when combined, work toward the goal of raising awareness about family caregivers. Vibrant graphics and eye-catching colors engage social media audiences. Users can download toolkit items in English or Spanish from Livanta's BFCC-QIO website.

Livanta promotes the toolkit and hashtag across social media platforms and is sharing the toolkit with stakeholder organizations. Individuals and organizations are encouraged to use the toolkit to raise awareness of family caregivers.

To download the toolkit, go to: https://LivantaQIO.com/en/About/Connect.

Livanta LLC, established in 2004, is a privately held firm headquartered in Annapolis Junction, MD. The company's success lies in its team of knowledgeable professionals committed to providing excellent service and quality products powered by exceptional IT solutions and data analytics.

This material was prepared by Livanta LLC, the Medicare Beneficiary and Family Centered Care - Quality Improvement Organization (BFCC-QIO) that provides claims review services nationwide and case review services for Medicare Regions 2, 3, 5, 7, and 9, under contract with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The contents presented do not necessarily reflect CMS policy. 12-SOW-MD-2021-QIOBFCC-CP168

