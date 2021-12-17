Syapse Recognized by Comparably Awards Across Four Categories

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syapse® , a leading real-world evidence company dedicated to extinguishing the fear and burden of serious diseases by advancing real-world care, today announced that it has been recognized by its employees, via the Q4 2021 Comparably Awards , in the categories of Best Company Culture, Best CEO, Best Company for Women, and Best Company for Diversity.



Every year Comparably celebrates the companies and leaders that are deemed as the most exceptional in 16 categories by those who know best: employees. Receiving a Comparably Award is truly an achievement, as the designations are based entirely on employee feedback spanning nearly 20 core culture metrics, from leadership and work environment to compensation and outlook. Four awards are announced per quarter, with the most prestigious awards presented in the fourth quarter. Notably, Best Companies for Women are based solely on ratings from employees who identify as women while Best Companies for Diversity are based solely on ratings from employees of color.

“Syapse has shown its dedication to creating an inclusive and empowering workplace and the results speak for themselves—employees ensured that the company was recognized by all four of these prestigious awards,” said Jason Nazar, CEO at Comparably. “Syapse’s multiple rankings demonstrate a clear commitment to facilitating excellent company culture.”

These accolades further solidify Syapse’s reputation as a best place to work, coming on the heels of its recent recognition as a Comparably Best Company for Happiness, Best Company for Work-Life Balance, and Best Company for Perks and Benefits. To qualify for these awards, companies must meet a minimum threshold of ratings from employees based in North America that have left anonymous public ratings on their company’s Comparably.com page within a 12-month period.

“At Syapse, we do everything possible to ensure that all team members can thrive at work, regardless of background or identity, and that starts with a strong, truly caring leadership team,” said Michelle Kemling , chief people officer at Syapse. “We are humbled to know that our employees’ experiences are aligned with the culture that we’ve envisioned and are committed to continuing to make Syapse an even more incredible place to work.”

In honor of its Comparably awards, Syapse has paid it forward by donating to organizations whose missions align with the areas that Syapse was recognized in, including Project Happiness, Direct Relief, National Healthcare for the Homeless Council, and will be making a donation to the Black Women’s Health Imperative this year.

Syapse is actively growing; view the careers page to learn more: https://syapse.com/careers

Comparably ( www.comparably.com ) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series.

Syapse is a company dedicated to extinguishing the fear and burden of oncology and other serious diseases by advancing real-world care. By marrying clinical expertise with smart technologies, we transform data into evidence—and then into experience—in collaboration with our network of partners, who are committed to improving patients’ lives through community health systems. Together, we connect comprehensive patient insights to our network, to empower our partners in driving real impact and improving access to high-quality care. Learn more at www.syapse.com