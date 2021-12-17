AXL Decentralized Exchange to Launch Its Token Pre-Sale on December 18

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXL decentralized exchange has announced the date for its token pre-sale, and it will commence on December 18, 2021. AXL is a DEX with smart routing on the Ethereum Chain and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that supports staking, Liquidity providing, lending, borrowing, launching IDO, NFT, and yield farming. The pre-sale will end on December 28, 2021.



During the pre-sale, all participants will have the chance to purchase $AXL tokens. However, they can only access the tokens they purchased during the pre-sale only after the sale. The pre-sale will take place in two phases. Gate.io will host the first sale as a public sale, and ETHPad and BSCPad will host the second phase as a private sale.

AXL network will permit handlers to use the in-house NFT network to mint their NFT or acquire their NFT. As a matter of fact, AXL Inu's platform offers about ten thousand collectible partners, 20 ELONs, and 80 ZOMBIES, and holders may stake their AXLs in staking pools and get transaction fees and rewards.

How to get $AXL

Select network

Participants can find $AXL in both BSC and ETH networks. Decide on the network they want on ETH or BSC "DROP DOWN MENU" "Same as in toolbar" to participate in the $AXL pre-sale.

Create a MetaMask wallet

As earlier stated, the $AXL token is available on the ETH blockchain, and MetaMask is a third-party ERC20 browser wallet. Users can download MetaMask's app for Android or iPhone on a mobile device. On Google Chrome, they can visit metamask.io to download the extension and then set up a wallet.

Transfer either $BNB or $ETH to MetaMask or TrustWallet

Participants can get BNB or Ethereum via MetaMask or send it to their MetaMask wallet address from another wallet. They can use Binance or Coinbase exchange.

Click on Pre-Sale

At this point, users can swap BNB or ETH to AXL on Pre-Sale over AXL's official website.

Note: Pre-Sale supports only BNB or ETH.

Swap BNB or ETH to AXL

Users can click on connect wallet. Enter the amount of BNB or ETH they'd like to swap for $AXL. Then, click Swap.

Claim $AXL

After the end of the pre-sale, all participants can then lay claim of their $AXL from the pre-sale Page.

Tokenomics

The native token of AXL ($AXL) is based on the BNB or ERC-20 token standard. It's important to mention that there's going to be 100 billion total supplies of AXL tokens, of which twenty-five percent will be accessible during the pre-sale.

To add further, during the pre-sale, users will have the option to buy $AXL at a fixed price of about 0.00075 US dollars per 1 $AXL.

Token Distribution

30% Staking Rewards

25% Pre-Sale

6.5% Locked Incentives

20% CEX Reserved

15% DEX Liquidity

1% Airdrop

2.5% Team Locked for 3 Years



About AXL

AXL is a decentralized exchange having smart routing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and ETH Chain that gives backing to the following, Staking, Yield Farming, Launching IDO, Liquidity Providing, NFT minting, and Lending & borrowing.

AXL commences with the main token of the ecosystem $AXL and ends with $Axlsas, the network's reward token. Since the system is decentralized, users gain from the automation, security, and speed it offers.

