SIB Holdings Merges with Shipware

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIB Holdings, parent to one of North America’s largest cost reduction consulting firms SIB Fixed Cost Reduction, has expanded its breadth of offerings with the addition of Shipware, a respected leader in minimizing expenses for corporate supply chain and logistics services.



Shipware provides contract optimization, benchmarking analysis, spend-management reporting and invoice audit services to help clients reduce small parcel and LTL (less-than-truckload) shipping costs. The company’s cloud-based reporting platform delivers powerful analytics for greater spend-management visibility and empowers clients to make intelligent cost-saving transportation decisions.

“As our clients’ needs for shipping and logistics increase, the partnership with Shipware became paramount to our continued growth,” said Kevin Flounders, chief executive officer of SIB Holdings and SIB Fixed Cost Reduction. “SIB’s commitment to bring together industry-leading specialists to bolster our complete offering is memorialized with this amazing partnership.”

“Shipware delivers world-class technology, analytics and strategies that address the biggest concerns in today’s parcel & LTL shipping market: cost, carrier complexity and capacity constraints,” said Rob Martinez who founded Shipware with Trevor Outman in 2001. “Our solutions guarantee cost savings as high as 30 percent with no required changes in carriers, no disruption to the shipping operations and little time involvement on our clients’ part. We are pleased to join SIB as we work together to deliver operationally integrated spend-management solutions across dozens of spend categories to drive strategic value for our clients.”

As part of its growth strategy, SIB continues to expand and enhance its service offerings through acquisitions of like-minded companies. Since September 2020 SIB has acquired Cost Control Associates for energy expense management; The Fox Consulting Group for cellular, voice, data/networking, cloud services and credit card processing consulting; Sage for best-in-class software-driven solutions that enable clients to optimize their communications inventory and spend; and now Shipware for shipping solutions and strategies.

About SIB Holdings

SIB Holdings is the parent company of SIB Fixed Cost Reduction, Cost Control Associates, The Fox Consulting Group, Sage and Shipware. Each company contributes its own high level of expertise to create a dynamic synergy that provides the best cost-reduction and data management services available for telecom, energy, waste management, shipping and logistics, treasury and other expense categories. Together SIB has saved more than $4 billion dollars for businesses in all industries across North America. Services include invoice audits, bill pay, enhanced data and account management, energy procurement and account open/close services. For more information, visit aboutsib.com .

About Shipware

Shipware offers superior audit and consulting services to quickly generate bottom line savings for volume parcel and LTL shippers. Shipware pricing and data analysts combine client shipping data with customized technology and expertise to analyze and uncover savings opportunities. Their comprehensive solution suite includes distribution spend analysis, carrier contract negotiation, modal optimization, parcel and LTL invoice auditing, logistics efficiency metrics reporting and data processing and licensing. For more information, visit shipware.com.