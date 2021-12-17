Pure Hands Reaches $100 Million in Medical Aid Delivered to Yemen

SACHSE, Texas, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the humanitarian crisis in Yemen continues to worsen, Pure Hands has enhanced its effort to provide critical medical supplies to health care facilities. Pure Hands has now surpassed $100 million in medical aid and supplies delivered to Yemen.

Decimated by years of war, targeted attacks and the spread of disease, Yemen is facing a collapsed healthcare system. Only 50 percent of health care facilities are still functioning, while others are on the brink of shutting down due to shortages of equipment and supplies.

"I am deeply grateful to all those that have helped deliver lifesaving medical aid to Yemen. As the situation on the ground worsens, we continue to rely on the generosity of our donors and supporters to help save lives and build a brighter future for Yemen," said Dr Mohamed Alhajaji, President of Pure Hands.

Pure Hands envisions a Yemen where communities are empowered, and all individuals have access to basic human needs. Pure Hands delivers quality relief, sustainable development, and capacity building services to Yemeni communities through a dedicated and accountable team.

As a leader in protecting the health of Yemeni families and communities, Pure Hands continues to support the most vulnerable populations amidst the world's worst humanitarian crisis. Since 2012, Pure Hands has delivered over $100 million in medical aid and supplies benefiting those in dire need.

