Singapore, Dec. 17, 2021 -- MAP Protocol's testnet, Makalu PoC-2 was officially launched on December 10, 2021. Makalu PoC-2 is equivalent to MAP testnet, in the sense that it upgraded the consensus mechanism on the basis of the original PoC-1. Makalu PoC-2 upgrades the consensus mechanism to POS, from the original POW, with high TPS performance standards. This allows it to utilize cross-chain transaction data (assets) and perform "on-chain upgrades" in a flexible manner, while greatly improving transaction processing speed.





Official Launch of MAP Protocol’s Makalu Poc-2 Brings Much-Needed Upgrades

Makalu PoC-2 makes use of the IBFT algorithm to achieve message consensus between nodes and implement Validator registration and election functions in the form of on-chain contracts and supports. Makalu PoC-2 will also continue to support light client verification to verify on-chain transactions on the peer chain, while being compatible with and supporting EIP-1559. PoC-2 will continue to update multiple versions in the form of small version iterations.

MAP Protocol is considered the “Blockchain Assets Freeway,” as it is a cross-chain bridging protocol that aims to provide a secure end-to-end solution for any blockchain to move assets freely. To fulfill this role, MAP Protocol is built on three layers simultaneously.

The first layer, MAP Chain, known as the base layer, is a dedicated blockchain serving as the infrastructure freeway connecting all kinds of blockchains to break barriers.

Secondly, the asset layer provides an infrastructure freeway linking other blockchains (cross-chain support), allowing all kinds of assets to be mapped to MAP Chain in a non-custodial style via trustless smart contract.

This is followed by the DeFi Application layer, allowing all kinds of applications, including but not limited to DEXs, games and NFTs that can be built with the cross-chain capabilities enabled by MAP Chain and MAP Assets. This also allows fast trades of NFT tokens in a cross-chain decentralized manner, while applications can be easily built using the underlying light client and assets vault.

Following the December testnet upgrade, the focus in the next stage will be on MAP’s ecological construction, especially the high frequency of NFT and GameFi development that is changing the dynamics of the traditional gaming industry. This market has been always our key focus, and is expected to continue seeing explosive growth in the future. MAP Protocol is a cross-chain and will have its own independent ecology. For the future development of NFT and Gamefi, cross-chain will be an indispensable component that cannot be ignored.

MAP Protocol will deploy its applications on all the major chains, supporting cross-chain swaps. This will allow all the assets on MAP Chain to circulate freely across all chains. MAP Protocol also welcomes additional GameFi, NFT and Metaverse projects to publish assets on the MAP Chain and join the MAP ecosystem.

MAP Protocol is also compatible with EVM. All EVM chain assets and projects such as Ethereum can be issued to MAP, and MAP will be motivated through various means including ecological incentives.

To promote MAP Protocol's cross-chain technology, cooperation and partnerships opportunities with more public chains will be established. For the purpose of accessing more public chains, MAP will optimize protocols and provide support for cross-chain oracles, lending and other DApps.

Map Protocol is a cross-chain bridging protocol that aims to provide a secure end-to-end solution for any blockchain to move assets freely, i.e., allow fast trades of NFT assets in a cross-chain decentralized manner.

