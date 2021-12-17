RAFA To Add Major Component to the Tashkent Pharma Park

Nicosia, Cyprus, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafarma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. OTC:(RAFA) and the Czech company “Block” signed an agreement on the implementation of the construction of a scientific and pharmaceutical complex in the territory of the Tashkent Pharma Park in Uzbekistan. The new partner of the promising project is the multinational engineering group BLOCK with a unique specialization and experience in the field of healthcare and pharmacology. The interests of Rafarma in this agreement will be represented by the company RAFA Therapeutics Uzbekistan.



In accordance with the agreement, Block will undertake the design of the future complex, including a system of clean laboratory rooms with all the necessary equipment within the framework of the project. The centerpiece will be a project for a plant to produce drugs from human blood plasma with a potential processing capacity of more than 1 million liters of plasma per year and an investment volume of more than US $50 million dollars. Its launch will allow Uzbekistan to become one of the 10 countries in the world with the largest fractionation plants for the processing of blood components.

We plan to complete the design work in April 2022 and begin construction of the first phase of the plant in the summer of 2022.

This latest development is part of Rafarma Pharmaceuticals’ previous announcement to build a scientific and pharmaceutical complex in the territory of the Tashkent Pharma Park by the end of 2026. At the first stage, it is planned to organize the production of cancer drugs and drugs from human donor blood plasma. At the second stage, a complex will be built for the production of drugs based on antibodies (-MABs) and radiopharmaceuticals used for the diagnosis and treatment of various types of cancer. In addition to modern high-tech production lines, the project provides for the creation of a network of laboratories for the collection of blood plasma, the total investment is US $85 million dollars. Experts recognize these construction plans as the largest innovative project of the industrial zone of the Tashkent Pharma Park pharmaceutical cluster.

