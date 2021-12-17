Billionaire Zombies Club Launches Metaverse Experiences, White Paper & Times Square Campaign

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Billionaire Zombies Club (BZC), a fast-growing decentralized NFT art community, has released its development roadmap via its official White Paper . In addition, BZC has launched a proprietary online portal that will be a hub for the club's activity going forward. This portal will empower Billionaire Zombies Club's members to register their official Billionaire Zombies Club collections, to trade assets in the official Billionaire Zombies Club marketplace, and to mint new assets for the upcoming Metaverse and gaming experiences at www.billionairezombies.com .

BZC ran advertisements in Times Square and just off of Space X's campus in Los Angeles to commemorate the official minting of the first Skeleton Kings.

The Billionaire Zombies Club is currently enabling community members to mint "Skeleton Kings'' if they are holders of " Skeleton Key Cards' ' on their proprietary marketplace using BZC Tokens. The Skeleton King holders will have the ability to vote in the Billionaire Zombies emerging governance ecosystem that eventually will control operating and growth decisions for the community via "The King's Council," a decentralized autonomous organizational governance structure.

The Billionaire Zombies Team impressed its community with the release of its groundbreaking roadmap via their new white paper . Their white paper outlines the community's current development roadmap, milestones, overview of their Metaverse ecosystem, tokenomics structure, team overview, DAO Governance model, etc.

The Billionaire Zombies Club also released a preview of their upcoming immersive metaverse experience via a preview of an in metaverse castle.

An overnight success, the BZC collection sold $500,000 of collectible digital art in its first minting; selling out its 10,000 unique art pieces in just 12 days. The art collection is now estimated to be worth north of $20,000,000 .

The BZC Collection initially sold for under $50 and now has a consistently rising floor of around $600 as of this writing. The highest sale to date registered at about $14,000 or 2.5 ETH at the time, which represents a 28,000% return on the initial investment. Surprisingly, out of the 10,000 pieces of art, less than 1,700 are listed for sale with a low-end sale being a 1,380% return for investors in just a few weeks.

As with the cream of the crop of NFT projects, these unique pieces of non-fungible token art actually represent more of a passport to a new digital reality rather than just something to look at or throw on a digital art display. People in this community are buying into experiences, a community, and a technological future that they want to be a part of.

The Billionaire Zombies Club movement has garnered celebrity attention across Instagram and Twitter from influencers such as The Game (12,000,000+ Followers), Amber Rose (25,000,000+ Followers), Brittany Renner (5,000,000+ Followers), Mario Chalmers (1,400,000+ Followers), Brandon Thomas (2,000,000+ Followers), and Bow Wow (7,700,000+ Followers).

The Billionaire Zombies Club has been featured in numerous global publications, including Entrepreneur , Yahoo Finance , Business Insider, Tech Times , etc.

About Billionaire Zombies Club

The Billionaire Zombies Club or BZC community has aggregated cutting-edge marketers, entrepreneurs, game developers, etc. who have come together to create one of the Metaverse's most unique communities. BZC minted its initial offering of 10,000 NFTs in less than 12 days. The BZC community currently boasts more than 26,000 Discord members. BZC launched an official token airdrop on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, with over 1,000,000,000 tokens dropped to existing BZC NFT holders and 1,000,000,000 tokens to charity, 100,000,0000 to each of 10 non-profit partners.

Relevant Links

Billionaire Zombies Club on Open Sea

https://opensea.io/collection/billionairezombiesclub

Billionaire Zombies Club Skeleton Keys on Open Sea

https://opensea.io/collection/bzc-skeleton-keys

Billionaire Zombies Club Metaverse

https://opensea.io/collection/bzc-metaverse

Billionaire Zombies Club Member Portal

https://app.billionairezombies.com

Billionaire Zombies Public Site

https://billionairezombies.club

Billionaire Zombies Club Activity Chart

https://opensea.io/collection/billionairezombiesclub?tab=activity

Billionaire Zombies Club Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/bzombiesc

Influencer Engagement Appendix

The Game

https://www.instagram.com/losangelesconfidential/?hl=en

Bow Wow

https://www.instagram.com/shadmoss

Brittany Renner Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/bundleofbrittany

Mario Chalmers

https://twitter.com/mchalmers15

Michael Beasley

https://twitter.com/Michael8easley

Brandon Thomas

https://www.instagram.com/damnbrandon

For Billionaire Zombies Club Contact:

Press Zombie

Presszombie77@gmail.com

